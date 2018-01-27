First Published: 2018-01-27
Saudi Arabia frees wealthy prince held in anti-graft drive
Billionaire Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, several other prominent Saudi figures released from Ritz-Carlton hotel after reportedly striking monetary settlements with government.
Middle East Online

Prince Al-Waleed has been dubbed the 'Warren Buffett of Saudi Arabia'.

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia released billionaire Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal on Saturday nearly three months after his arrest in an anti-corruption drive targeting the kingdom's elite, a business associate said.

"He (Prince Al-Waleed) is out," the associate said, requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Prince Al-Waleed, dubbed the Warren Buffett of Saudi Arabia, was among some 350 suspects rounded up since November 4, including billionaire tycoons and ministers who were detained in Riyadh's luxury Ritz-Carlton hotel.

Prince Al-Waleed is the latest in a series of high-profile detainees to be freed from the hotel. The terms of his release were not immediately clear.

Authorities have previously said most of those detained struck monetary settlements in exchange for their freedom, which could earn state coffers about $100 billion.

Another high-profile detainee, former National Guard chief Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, was released recently following his "settlement" with authorities which reportedly exceeded $1 billion.

Saudi Arabia also on Friday released the owner of the influential Arab satellite network MBC nearly three months after his arrest, sources said.

Waleed al-Ibrahim was among the suspects rounded up since November 4.

Ibrahim held a family gathering at his residence after his release, three MBC employees said on condition of anonymity. The staff also received an official e-mail congratulating them on his freedom.

The Financial Times reported earlier Friday that authorities had ordered Ibrahim to hand over his controlling stake in MBC to secure his release.

Authorities have so far not commented on his case.

The government on Friday also released a number of other detainees including Khaled Tuwaijri, former chief of the Saudi royal court, and Turki bin Nasser, former head of the country's meteorology agency, a source close to the government said.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the 32-year-old son of the king, has spearheaded the unprecedented crackdown on corruption among members of the government and royal family, as he consolidates his grip on power in the kingdom.

The windfall settlements agreed with those detained will help the government finance a multi-million dollar package announced by King Salman this month to help citizens cope with the rising cost of living, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told Al Arabiya television in Davos on Wednesday.

Some critics have labelled the campaign a shakedown, but authorities insist the purge was aimed to target endemic corruption as Saudi Arabia seeks to diversify its oil-dependent economy.

The Ritz-Carlton is set to re-open for business next month as the campaign draws to an end, sources at the hotel have said. Its website lists rooms as available from February 14.
 

US tells Ankara will stop arming YPG

Saudi Arabia frees wealthy prince held in anti-graft drive

Mass grave found in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Rabat denounces HRW report on human rights situation in Morocco

Is women's inheritance next on reformist Tunisia's rights agenda?

Mediators urged not to 'squander' South Sudan peace push

Syria opposition to boycott Russian peace talks

Health workers raise fears that Turkey offensive will lead to 'tragedy'

Eight dead as US strike hits Iraq forces

Tillerson: Russia responsible for Syria chemical attacks

Syria opposition weighs Russian peace talks invite

Erdogan threatens to expand north Syria offensive

Holocaust survivors demand Netanyahu cancel plan to expel refugees

HSBC side-steps high-profile Qatar deals in Gulf gauntlet

ICC chief prosecutor condemns Libya mosque attack

Hundreds protest Morocco trial of journalists

Afrin region urges Syrian state to defend border against Turkey

UN launches $330 million appeal for Libya

'Oppressor' Trump boosts Palestinian support for armed resistance

Kurds abandoned by Western powers, again

Celebrities express ‘horror’ over Trump Palestinian aid cuts

Turkey threatens confrontation with US in Syria

Saudi jails two human rights defenders

Interpol returns ex-minister wanted for corruption to Iraq

Germany calls for NATO to discuss Turkey’s excursion into Syria

Syrian Kurds won't attend Russia's Sochi congress

Speaker Ryan does not envision ‘strategic alliance’ with Russia

Vienna peace talks ‘last hope’ for Syria peace

Syrian Kurds plant roots amid Turkish shelling

US-Turkey tensions escalate over Afrin operation

Rights group fear for jailed Bahraini activist’s health

Syria’s war complicated by Turkey’s Afrin assault

US slammed for withholding Palestinian refugee funds

UN alarmed at reports of brutal summary executions in Benghazi

Kuwait protests to Riyadh after minister 'insulted'

Trump warns Erdogan not to bring US, Turkish forces into conflict

Egypt leader formally registers candidacy for presidential poll

Greek PM: Turkey is an aggressive neighbour

UN picks British former aid official as new Yemen envoy

Syria peace talks in Vienna at 'very critical moment'

Erdogan defies US pressure on northern Syria offensive

95 suspects remain in Saudi custody in anti-graft probe

Libya arrests gang accused of kidnapping, torturing migrants

Activists demand Lebanon investigate claims of mass spying

Israeli culture minister pleased at Oscar shun

 