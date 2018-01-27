First Published: 2018-01-27
Mediators urged not to 'squander' South Sudan peace push
United Nations has described latest peace push mediated by East African states as "last chance" to end South Sudan's four year civil war.
Middle East Online

Rebel fighters walk after receiving food aid in Akobo, South Sudan.

ADDIS ABABA - African nations mediating South Sudan's peace efforts must not "squander" the opportunity of a renewed push to end the country's war, the head of an international ceasefire monitoring team said Saturday.

Festus Mogae, a former president of Botswana who leads the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), urged members of the eight-nation IGAD trade bloc to work together.

Mogae said Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan and Uganda must "maintain a unified approach, demonstrate one voice (and) challenge those who peddle self-interest" in the implementation of a peace agreement.

A first round of talks to revitalise a 2015 peace agreement resulted in a ceasefire in December which lasted just hours before warring parties accused each other of breaking the truce.

The United Nations has described the latest peace push as a "last chance" to end South Sudan's four year civil war. A second round of talks is expected on February 5.

Mogae, speaking at an African Union summit in Ethiopia, said the process was a "watershed and offers an opportunity that should not be wasted or squandered," according to a JMEC statement.

Analysts say the regional interests of the IGAD members are often wildly different.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup.

A peace deal was signed two years later but collapsed in July 2016 when fresh fighting in the capital Juba forced Machar into exile. The renewed violence spread across the country, with new armed opposition groups forming.

Last week Mogae called for "consequences" for those who refuse to turn away from the battlefield.

"We cannot stand by as South Sudanese leaders sign an agreement one day and authorize or allow its violation with impunity the next," Mogae told the Security Council by video-conference from Juba.

The United States called for an international arms embargo.

UN ambassador Nikki Haley urged African leaders gathered for the summit to "consider seriously the accountability measures it pledged for those who refuse to pursue peace."

Haley singled out leaders in Uganda and Kenya to put pressure on Kiir, saying "they are key players in the success of a true peace process."

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the summit to discuss the South Sudan conflict, according to a statement from the presidency.

The statement said Guterres had urged Kenya to return to the forefront of mediation after months spent occupied with domestic affairs due to a heated and drawn-out election.
 

US tells Ankara will stop arming YPG

Saudi Arabia frees wealthy prince held in anti-graft drive

Mass grave found in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Rabat denounces HRW report on human rights situation in Morocco

Is women's inheritance next on reformist Tunisia's rights agenda?

Mediators urged not to 'squander' South Sudan peace push

Syria opposition to boycott Russian peace talks

Health workers raise fears that Turkey offensive will lead to 'tragedy'

Eight dead as US strike hits Iraq forces

Tillerson: Russia responsible for Syria chemical attacks

Syria opposition weighs Russian peace talks invite

Erdogan threatens to expand north Syria offensive

Holocaust survivors demand Netanyahu cancel plan to expel refugees

HSBC side-steps high-profile Qatar deals in Gulf gauntlet

ICC chief prosecutor condemns Libya mosque attack

Hundreds protest Morocco trial of journalists

Afrin region urges Syrian state to defend border against Turkey

UN launches $330 million appeal for Libya

'Oppressor' Trump boosts Palestinian support for armed resistance

Kurds abandoned by Western powers, again

Celebrities express ‘horror’ over Trump Palestinian aid cuts

Turkey threatens confrontation with US in Syria

Saudi jails two human rights defenders

Interpol returns ex-minister wanted for corruption to Iraq

Germany calls for NATO to discuss Turkey’s excursion into Syria

Syrian Kurds won't attend Russia's Sochi congress

Speaker Ryan does not envision ‘strategic alliance’ with Russia

Vienna peace talks ‘last hope’ for Syria peace

Syrian Kurds plant roots amid Turkish shelling

US-Turkey tensions escalate over Afrin operation

Rights group fear for jailed Bahraini activist’s health

Syria’s war complicated by Turkey’s Afrin assault

US slammed for withholding Palestinian refugee funds

UN alarmed at reports of brutal summary executions in Benghazi

Kuwait protests to Riyadh after minister 'insulted'

Trump warns Erdogan not to bring US, Turkish forces into conflict

Egypt leader formally registers candidacy for presidential poll

Greek PM: Turkey is an aggressive neighbour

UN picks British former aid official as new Yemen envoy

Syria peace talks in Vienna at 'very critical moment'

Erdogan defies US pressure on northern Syria offensive

95 suspects remain in Saudi custody in anti-graft probe

Libya arrests gang accused of kidnapping, torturing migrants

Activists demand Lebanon investigate claims of mass spying

Israeli culture minister pleased at Oscar shun

 