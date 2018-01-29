First Published: 2018-01-29
Saudi billionaire's daughter tweets joy after his release
Daughter of Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal expresses happiness at her father’s release from detention on Twitter after striking undisclosed financial agreement with authorities.
Middle East Online

Freed

RIYADH - The daughter of Saudi billionaire Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal on Sunday tweeted a picture of her father, expressing happiness at his release from detention, in the first reaction from a family member.

"You've lit up the world, you are my world," Reem bint Al-Waleed tweeted, posting a picture of her father sporting a beard.

Prince Al-Waleed, dubbed the Warren Buffett of Saudi Arabia, was the most high-profile detainee among 350 suspects rounded up since November 4, including business tycoons and ministers, who were held in Riyadh's luxury Ritz-Carlton hotel.

Detained for nearly three months, he was released on Saturday after striking an undisclosed financial agreement with the authorities, a government source said.

"The attorney general this morning approved the settlement with Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal," paving the way for his release, a government source said on Saturday, without disclosing figures.

The prince is ranked among the richest people in the world, with Forbes once estimating his fortune to be worth $18.7 billion.
 

