First Published: 2018-01-29
Jordan’s king urges world to support Palestinians
King Abdullah II pleads international community to ‘fulfil responsibilities’ towards protecting Palestinian rights.
Middle East Online

His comments followed a meeting with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas

AMMAN - Jordan's King Abdullah II on Monday urged the international community to "fulfil its responsibilities" towards Palestinians in Jerusalem and support the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

His comments, following a meeting with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, came after US President Donald Trump sparked Arab and Muslim outrage by recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital and suspended funds to UNRWA.

"The international community must fulfil its responsibilities to protect the rights of Palestinians, Arabs, Muslims and Christians in Jerusalem," Abdullah said, according to a palace statement.

The city is "the key to achieving peace and stability in the region," he said.

East Jerusalem was under Jordanian adminstration before Israel occupied it during the 1967 Six-Day War.

Israel, which signed a peace treaty with Jordan in 1994, recognises the kingdom's status as custodian of the city's holy sites.

Jordan in December called Trump's move "a violation of decisions of international law and the United Nations charter".

The Jordanian monarch also on Monday urged the international community to support the UN agency for Palestinians.

Earlier this month, the United States put on hold two planned payments of more than $100 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency.

The agency, set up after the 1948 creation of Israel that drove huge numbers of Palestinians from their homes, faces what the UN has described as the "most severe" crisis in its history.
 

Calls in Egypt to boycott vote after withdrawals

Rival Yemenis battle for control of Aden

Turkey seeks to silence anti-Syria operation voices

In Syria, Russia is keeping an eye on the big picture

Women in MENA happier in the workplace despite enduring gender inequality

Jordan’s king urges world to support Palestinians

France FM says Syria breakthrough in Sochi unlikely

Child abuse has a lot to do with Turkey’s society and politics

Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan hope to break Nile dam talks deadlock in one month

Bahrain court upholds jail term for top Shiite cleric

Syrian regime air strikes kill 33 in Idlib

Egypt leader set for new presidential term

Jordan’s Security Court chief stresses effectiveness of anti-terrorist measures

Pro-Sisi last-minute candidate to stand in Egypt election

Avoiding the pitfalls of social engineering in the Middle East

Netanyahu accuses Iran of wanting to turn Lebanon into ‘missile site’

Iraq to build oil refinery in Fao with Chinese firms

Saudi billionaire's daughter tweets joy after his release

Turkey steps up campaign against Syrian Kurds

In Lebanon, the local Big Brother is really watching

Yemen PM accuses separatists of coup attempt after HQ takeover

EU lacks cohesive strategy to address ‘migration crisis’

Iraq’s alliances uncertain ahead of elections

US tells Ankara will stop arming YPG

Saudi Arabia frees wealthy prince held in anti-graft drive

Mediators urged not to 'squander' South Sudan peace push

Syria opposition to boycott Russian peace talks

Health workers raise fears that Turkey offensive will lead to 'tragedy'

Eight dead as US strike hits Iraq forces

Tillerson: Russia responsible for Syria chemical attacks

Syria opposition weighs Russian peace talks invite

Rabat denounces HRW report on human rights situation in Morocco

Erdogan threatens to expand north Syria offensive

Mass grave found in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Holocaust survivors demand Netanyahu cancel plan to expel refugees

HSBC side-steps high-profile Qatar deals in Gulf gauntlet

ICC chief prosecutor condemns Libya mosque attack

Hundreds protest Morocco trial of journalists

Is women's inheritance next on reformist Tunisia's rights agenda?

Afrin region urges Syrian state to defend border against Turkey

UN launches $330 million appeal for Libya

'Oppressor' Trump boosts Palestinian support for armed resistance

Kurds abandoned by Western powers, again

Celebrities express ‘horror’ over Trump Palestinian aid cuts

Turkey threatens confrontation with US in Syria

 