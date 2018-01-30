First Published: 2018-01-30
Saudi-led coalition calls for immediate ceasefire in Aden
Separatists' forces advance on presidential palace, captured two military camps near Yemen’s Aden international airport.
Middle East Online

Separatists gaining ground inAden

RIYADH - The Saudi-led Arab coalition on Tuesday called for an immediate ceasefire in Yemen's interim capital of Aden where heavy fighting has erupted between government troops and the southern separatists.

"The coalition renews its call to all parties to ceasefire immediately and end all forms of armed conflict," the coalition said in a statement cited by the Saudi SPA agency.

"The coalition affirms that it will take all necessary measures to restore security and stability in Aden," the statement said.

The coalition said it regretted that the warring sides did not respond to its earlier calls for restraint and calm.

The International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) said late Monday that at least 36 people have been killed and 185 others wounded in two days of fighting in Aden.

Fighting intensified on Monday after the warring sides began using tank and artillery firepower as the port city remained paralysed.

Separatists' forces late Monday advanced on the presidential palace and captured two military camps near Aden international airport, security sources said.

The fighting is taking place between troops loyal to the government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, based in Riyadh, and security forces loyal to the southern separatists which are trained and backed by the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia and UAE are the main partners in the Arab coalition that has been waging war on the Iran-backed Huthi rebels which took over the Yemeni capital Sanaa in September 2014.
 

