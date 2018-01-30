First Published: 2018-01-30
UK lawyers to ask for Saudi suspension from UN rights council
Two British human rights lawyers want Saudi ejected from UN body over 61 people ‘arbitrarily detained or disappeared.
Middle East Online

Amnesty says human rights situation 'deteroriating' in Saudi under new Prince

LONDON - Two British human rights lawyers said Tuesday they will ask for Saudi Arabia to be suspended from the UN Human Rights Council over 61 people "arbitrarily detained or disappeared" by the country's authorities.

Ken Macdonald and Rodney Dixon said in a statement that they will submit their report to the Council in Geneva on Wednesday, stating that the 61 arrests were "in breach of both Saudi and international law".

The report will accuse the authorities of "targeting human rights activists, political dissidents and others merely exercising their right to free speech."

It will also say the arrests carried out in September 2017 are "part of an ongoing, established and long-running pattern of abuse" by Saudi Arabia.

The report says that the wave of arrests started on September 10 when prominent clerics including Salman al-Awdah and Awad al-Qarni were detained in an apparent crackdown on dissent.

"There are credible reports of mistreatment and torture during their detention," they said.

The report concludes that the UN General Assembly "must urgently consider" suspending Saudi Arabia's membership of the Human Rights Council under a resolution that allows this in case of members that commit "gross and systematic violations of human rights."

Despite Saudi claims of reform, Amnesty International has said that the human rights situation has "deteriorated markedly" since Mohammed bin Salman took over as crown prince and heir to the throne in June 2017.

The human rights group said earlier this month that Awda had been hospitalised after almost five months in solitary confinement.

He was arrested shortly after posting a tweet welcoming reports of a possible reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Qatar.

Dozens of Saudi citizens have been convicted on charges linked to dissent and under the country's sweeping cyber crime law, particularly linked to posts on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia and its allies cut off all diplomatic and economic ties with the emirate in June last year accusing it of links to Islamic extremists, a charge Doha has categorically denied.

Saudi Arabia has also come under fire, including in Britain, over the war in Yemen, which the UN says has sparked the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
 

Yemen separatists surround Aden presidential palace

Settlement in Saudi anti-corruption crackdown estimated at $107 billion

Key players absent in Syria congress

Saudi closes hotel detention centre

Syria’s Kurdish women cooking for the 'resistance'

Israel honours 'righteous' Poles amid row with Poland

IMF warns of MENA 'public dissatisfaction'

Palestine says no US talks until Jerusalem decision reversed

Iran reformist calls for change 'before it's too late'

Egypt slaps hefty fine on Qatar's BeIN Sports

Iranian woman arrested for protesting headscarf

Gaza on verge of ‘full collapse’ warns UN official

UNRWA chief slams 'political dimension' of US cuts

UK lawyers to ask for Saudi suspension from UN rights council

Palestinian protesters storm US diplomat meeting in Bethlehem

Turkish air strikes pound YPG forces in Syria

Trial delayed for Palestinian teenage girl in 'slap video'

Israel to reopen Jordan embassy

Turkey arrests main medical group for Syria criticism

14 soldiers killed in Yemen suicide attack

Saudi-led coalition calls for immediate ceasefire in Aden

Jordan’s king urges world to support Palestinians

France FM says Syria breakthrough in Sochi unlikely

Child abuse has a lot to do with Turkey’s society and politics

Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan hope to break Nile dam talks deadlock in one month

Bahrain court upholds jail term for top Shiite cleric

Syrian regime air strikes kill 33 in Idlib

Egypt leader set for new presidential term

Jordan’s Security Court chief stresses effectiveness of anti-terrorist measures

Pro-Sisi last-minute candidate to stand in Egypt election

Avoiding the pitfalls of social engineering in the Middle East

Turkey seeks to silence anti-Syria operation voices

Netanyahu accuses Iran of wanting to turn Lebanon into ‘missile site’

Iraq to build oil refinery in Fao with Chinese firms

Saudi billionaire's daughter tweets joy after his release

Rival Yemenis battle for control of Aden

Calls in Egypt to boycott vote after withdrawals

Turkey steps up campaign against Syrian Kurds

Women in MENA happier in the workplace despite enduring gender inequality

In Lebanon, the local Big Brother is really watching

Yemen PM accuses separatists of coup attempt after HQ takeover

EU lacks cohesive strategy to address ‘migration crisis’

In Syria, Russia is keeping an eye on the big picture

Iraq’s alliances uncertain ahead of elections

US tells Ankara will stop arming YPG

 