DUBAI - Saudi Arabia's Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al Mojeb said on Tuesday that anti-corruption settlements have generated an estimated 400 billion riyal ($107 billion), according to a statement issued by the government's information office.

Mojeb also said that the settlement represented various types of assets, including real estate, commercial entities, securities, cash and other assets.

He said the total number of subpoenaed individuals reached 381, and 56 remained in custody.

He said he has decided to release all those proven not guilty and others who had agreed financial settlements with the government after admitting to corruption allegations.

