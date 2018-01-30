First Published: 2018-01-30
Settlement in Saudi anti-corruption crackdown estimated at $107 billion
Saudi Arabia's Attorney General says settlement represented various types of assets, 56 remain in custody.
Middle East Online

DUBAI - Saudi Arabia's Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al Mojeb said on Tuesday that anti-corruption settlements have generated an estimated 400 billion riyal ($107 billion), according to a statement issued by the government's information office.

Mojeb also said that the settlement represented various types of assets, including real estate, commercial entities, securities, cash and other assets.

He said the total number of subpoenaed individuals reached 381, and 56 remained in custody.

He said he has decided to release all those proven not guilty and others who had agreed financial settlements with the government after admitting to corruption allegations.

Mojeb also said that total settlements with the suspects had topped 400 billion riyals ($107 billion) in various forms of assets.
 

Yemen separatists surround Aden presidential palace

Settlement in Saudi anti-corruption crackdown estimated at $107 billion

Key players absent in Syria congress

Saudi closes hotel detention centre

Syria’s Kurdish women cooking for the 'resistance'

Israel honours 'righteous' Poles amid row with Poland

IMF warns of MENA 'public dissatisfaction'

Palestine says no US talks until Jerusalem decision reversed

Iran reformist calls for change 'before it's too late'

Egypt slaps hefty fine on Qatar's BeIN Sports

Iranian woman arrested for protesting headscarf

Gaza on verge of ‘full collapse’ warns UN official

UNRWA chief slams 'political dimension' of US cuts

UK lawyers to ask for Saudi suspension from UN rights council

Palestinian protesters storm US diplomat meeting in Bethlehem

Turkish air strikes pound YPG forces in Syria

Trial delayed for Palestinian teenage girl in 'slap video'

Israel to reopen Jordan embassy

Turkey arrests main medical group for Syria criticism

14 soldiers killed in Yemen suicide attack

Saudi-led coalition calls for immediate ceasefire in Aden

Jordan’s king urges world to support Palestinians

France FM says Syria breakthrough in Sochi unlikely

Child abuse has a lot to do with Turkey’s society and politics

Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan hope to break Nile dam talks deadlock in one month

Bahrain court upholds jail term for top Shiite cleric

Syrian regime air strikes kill 33 in Idlib

Egypt leader set for new presidential term

Jordan’s Security Court chief stresses effectiveness of anti-terrorist measures

Pro-Sisi last-minute candidate to stand in Egypt election

Avoiding the pitfalls of social engineering in the Middle East

Turkey seeks to silence anti-Syria operation voices

Netanyahu accuses Iran of wanting to turn Lebanon into ‘missile site’

Iraq to build oil refinery in Fao with Chinese firms

Saudi billionaire's daughter tweets joy after his release

Rival Yemenis battle for control of Aden

Calls in Egypt to boycott vote after withdrawals

Turkey steps up campaign against Syrian Kurds

Women in MENA happier in the workplace despite enduring gender inequality

In Lebanon, the local Big Brother is really watching

Yemen PM accuses separatists of coup attempt after HQ takeover

EU lacks cohesive strategy to address ‘migration crisis’

In Syria, Russia is keeping an eye on the big picture

Iraq’s alliances uncertain ahead of elections

US tells Ankara will stop arming YPG

 