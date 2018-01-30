First Published: 2018-01-30
Gaza on verge of ‘full collapse’ warns UN official
UN Middle East peace envoy says key to saving Palestinian coastal enclave is restoring Abbas government to power.
Middle East Online

Woman in Gaza protests US freezing of aid to Palestinian refugees

TEL AVIV - A senior United Nations official on Tuesday warned the Palestinian coastal enclave of the Gaza Strip was on the verge of "full collapse".

UN Middle East peace envoy Nickolay M ladenov said a key to saving Gaza from disaster was restoring the government of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas to power there, a decade after it was forced out by the militant Islamist movement Hamas.

"Without that Gaza risks exploding in our face again, this time in a far more deadly and violent manner than in the past," Mladenov said at the annual conference of Israel's Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv.

Gaza, battered since 2008 by three wars between Israel and Palestinian militants, suffers from shattered infrastructure, a strict Israeli blockade and massive unemployment.

Earlier this month, the White House froze tens of millions of dollars in contributions to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

"I often say publicly, in (UN) Security Council briefings and in other formats, that we are in the midst of a major humanitarian crisis," Mladenov said.

"Let me be very clear today here, that we're well beyond that," he added.

"We're on the verge of a total systems failure in Gaza, with a full collapse of the economy, with social services, political, humanitarian and security implications stemming from that."

Mladenov said he would raise those concerns in Brussels on Wednesday at a meeting of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee, which coordinates international donor support for the Palestinians.

He said the meeting would be at a high level with representatives of the Israelis, Palestinians and "a number" of Arab foreign ministers attending.

Palestinian prime minister Rami Hamdallah will take part, a Palestinian Authority statement said.

"One of our key messages must really be: what can we actually do to create and preserve hope for the people of Gaza, in order to address both the militant aspect of it and the humanitarian aspect?" Mladenov said.
 

Yemen separatists surround Aden presidential palace

Settlement in Saudi anti-corruption crackdown estimated at $107 billion

Key players absent in Syria congress

Saudi closes hotel detention centre

Syria’s Kurdish women cooking for the 'resistance'

Israel honours 'righteous' Poles amid row with Poland

IMF warns of MENA 'public dissatisfaction'

Palestine says no US talks until Jerusalem decision reversed

Iran reformist calls for change 'before it's too late'

Egypt slaps hefty fine on Qatar's BeIN Sports

Iranian woman arrested for protesting headscarf

Gaza on verge of ‘full collapse’ warns UN official

UNRWA chief slams 'political dimension' of US cuts

UK lawyers to ask for Saudi suspension from UN rights council

Palestinian protesters storm US diplomat meeting in Bethlehem

Turkish air strikes pound YPG forces in Syria

Trial delayed for Palestinian teenage girl in 'slap video'

Israel to reopen Jordan embassy

Turkey arrests main medical group for Syria criticism

14 soldiers killed in Yemen suicide attack

Saudi-led coalition calls for immediate ceasefire in Aden

Jordan’s king urges world to support Palestinians

France FM says Syria breakthrough in Sochi unlikely

Child abuse has a lot to do with Turkey’s society and politics

Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan hope to break Nile dam talks deadlock in one month

Bahrain court upholds jail term for top Shiite cleric

Syrian regime air strikes kill 33 in Idlib

Egypt leader set for new presidential term

Jordan’s Security Court chief stresses effectiveness of anti-terrorist measures

Pro-Sisi last-minute candidate to stand in Egypt election

Avoiding the pitfalls of social engineering in the Middle East

Turkey seeks to silence anti-Syria operation voices

Netanyahu accuses Iran of wanting to turn Lebanon into ‘missile site’

Iraq to build oil refinery in Fao with Chinese firms

Saudi billionaire's daughter tweets joy after his release

Rival Yemenis battle for control of Aden

Calls in Egypt to boycott vote after withdrawals

Turkey steps up campaign against Syrian Kurds

Women in MENA happier in the workplace despite enduring gender inequality

In Lebanon, the local Big Brother is really watching

Yemen PM accuses separatists of coup attempt after HQ takeover

EU lacks cohesive strategy to address ‘migration crisis’

In Syria, Russia is keeping an eye on the big picture

Iraq’s alliances uncertain ahead of elections

US tells Ankara will stop arming YPG

 