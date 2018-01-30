First Published: 2018-01-30
Iranian woman arrested for protesting headscarf
Bail set at over $100,000 for woman arrested after posing in central Tehran without headscarf, mirroring protest by woman who went viral in December.
Middle East Online

Several more images of women protesting in Tehran were shared on social media on Tuesday

TEHRAN - An Iranian woman has been arrested and bail set at more than $100,000 after she protested against the mandatory headscarf, a lawyer said on Tuesday.

Narges Hosseini, whose age was not known, was jailed after posing in central Tehran on Monday without a headscarf, lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh said.

At least three other women did the same around the city on Monday, according to images shared on social media, mirroring a protest by a woman on December 27 whose images went viral across the globe.

Several more images of women protesting in Tehran were shared on social media on Tuesday, although their authenticity could not be immediately verified.

Sotoudeh, a renowned human rights lawyer, said that she had been contacted by Hosseini's family.

"They said it was her wish that if she was arrested, I be asked to be her lawyer," she said.

Sotoudeh said Hosseini had been sent to Gharchak prison outside Tehran and bail set at 5 billion rials ($110,000).

"Given that the judge knows the financial situation of this family, issuing such a heavy bail shows they intended to keep this person in detention," said Sotoudeh.

The charges are not yet known, she added.

The woman arrested for the protest on December 27 -- named as Vida Movahedi -- was released after nearly a month in detention, Sotoudeh said on Monday.

She had stood on a pillar box at one of Tehran's busiest thoroughfares without a headscarf or long coat required under Islamic law.

Images posted on social media showed her waving a white scarf on a stick -- an apparent reference to so-called "White Wednesday" protests against mandatory clothing rules for women.

The images emerged just before mass protests swept the country on December 28. Although seemingly unconnected, interest in the unrest helped the images spread rapidly.

Sotoudeh, who won the European parliament's prestigious Sakharov Prize for human rights in 2012, has been arrested and barred from working on several occasions over the years.
 

Yemen separatists surround Aden presidential palace

Settlement in Saudi anti-corruption crackdown estimated at $107 billion

Key players absent in Syria congress

Saudi closes hotel detention centre

Syria’s Kurdish women cooking for the 'resistance'

Israel honours 'righteous' Poles amid row with Poland

IMF warns of MENA 'public dissatisfaction'

Palestine says no US talks until Jerusalem decision reversed

Iran reformist calls for change 'before it's too late'

Egypt slaps hefty fine on Qatar's BeIN Sports

Iranian woman arrested for protesting headscarf

Gaza on verge of ‘full collapse’ warns UN official

UNRWA chief slams 'political dimension' of US cuts

UK lawyers to ask for Saudi suspension from UN rights council

Palestinian protesters storm US diplomat meeting in Bethlehem

Turkish air strikes pound YPG forces in Syria

Trial delayed for Palestinian teenage girl in 'slap video'

Israel to reopen Jordan embassy

Turkey arrests main medical group for Syria criticism

14 soldiers killed in Yemen suicide attack

Saudi-led coalition calls for immediate ceasefire in Aden

Jordan’s king urges world to support Palestinians

France FM says Syria breakthrough in Sochi unlikely

Child abuse has a lot to do with Turkey’s society and politics

Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan hope to break Nile dam talks deadlock in one month

Bahrain court upholds jail term for top Shiite cleric

Syrian regime air strikes kill 33 in Idlib

Egypt leader set for new presidential term

Jordan’s Security Court chief stresses effectiveness of anti-terrorist measures

Pro-Sisi last-minute candidate to stand in Egypt election

Avoiding the pitfalls of social engineering in the Middle East

Turkey seeks to silence anti-Syria operation voices

Netanyahu accuses Iran of wanting to turn Lebanon into ‘missile site’

Iraq to build oil refinery in Fao with Chinese firms

Saudi billionaire's daughter tweets joy after his release

Rival Yemenis battle for control of Aden

Calls in Egypt to boycott vote after withdrawals

Turkey steps up campaign against Syrian Kurds

Women in MENA happier in the workplace despite enduring gender inequality

In Lebanon, the local Big Brother is really watching

Yemen PM accuses separatists of coup attempt after HQ takeover

EU lacks cohesive strategy to address ‘migration crisis’

In Syria, Russia is keeping an eye on the big picture

Iraq’s alliances uncertain ahead of elections

US tells Ankara will stop arming YPG

 