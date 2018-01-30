JERUSALEM - Israel's Yad Vashem memorial on Tuesday awarded a posthumous medal for heroism to three Poles who risked their lives to protect Jewish neighbours during the Nazi Holocaust.

Piotr Kozlowski, charge d'affaires at Poland's embassy in Israel, spoke at the Jerusalem ceremony without mentioning a diplomatic row over the Polish role in the mass murder of the country's Jews.

Kozlowski was summoned by Israel's foreign ministry Sunday after Poland's rightwing-dominated parliament adopted legislation setting fines or up to three years in jail for anyone who accuses the Polish nation or state of complicity with Nazi crimes or refers to Nazi death camps as Polish.

Poland was attacked and occupied by Nazi Germany in World War II, losing six million of its citizens including three million Jews.

Yad Vashem says it opposes the Polish bill, which has yet to become law, saying it "is liable to blur the historical truths regarding the assistance the Germans received from the Polish population during the Holocaust".

But it adds that to refer to the extermination camps the Nazis built in Poland as Polish is "a historical misrepresentation".

At Tuesday's ceremony Jan Dziadosz, his wife Sabina and their son Aleksandr were honoured as "Righteous Among the Nations", the title Yad Vashem applies to non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust.

The family sheltered two Jews on their farm near Modliborzyce, a village in southeastern Poland. Both later made their way out of the country, Yad Vashem said.

The family's medal and certificate were accepted by the couple's daughter Alicja Mularska.

Also at the ceremony was their grandson Zbigniew Mularska, who had submitted the application to have his grandparents honoured.

He acknowledged that there was also bad behaviour among the Poles during the war.

"There were also in our country people who were not righteous," he said in English.

"I think the majority were concentrated on themselves, how to survive."

Yad Vashem says it has recognised more than 26,500 people who saved Jews from the Holocaust, including more than 6,700 Poles.