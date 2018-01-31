First Published: 2018-01-31
Israeli poet, national hero Gouri dies at 94
Gouri fought in Arab-Israeli war of 1948, published over 20 books about Jewish suffering whilst arguing for peace with Palestinians.
Middle East Online

His film on the Holocaust "The 81st Blow" was nominated for an Oscar

JERUSALEM - Haim Gouri, the Israeli poet who fought with an elite combat unit, covered the trial of Adolf Eichmann and became a national icon, died Wednesday aged 94, his family said.

Gouri published more than 20 books, with his poetry including reflections on his time as part of the elite Palmach combat unit predating Israel's founding.

He fought in the Arab-Israeli war of 1948 surrounding Israel's creation the same year and served as a reserve officer in the Six-Day War of 1967.

After the Holocaust, he was sent to Europe to help Jewish refugees migrate into what was then British mandatory Palestine.

A number of his poems were set to music and became popular songs in Israel. His coverage of the trial of Nazi war criminal Eichmann later became a book, "Facing the Glass Booth."

Born in Tel Aviv in 1923, Gouri came from a politically engaged family, with his father part of the Mapai party of Israeli founding father and prime minister David Ben-Gurion.

Gouri was also a documentary filmmaker, and his film on the Holocaust "The 81st Blow" was nominated for an Oscar.

He was awarded the prestigious Israel Prize in 1988 among a list of others. In 2011, France recognised him as a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters, with Gouri having translated the work of French poets into Hebrew and studied at the Sorbonne.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin mourned the death of a "national poet, a man who was both a fighter and an intellectual."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "his poems were part of Israel's heritage."

Gouri, who was close to assassinated Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, argued for peace with the Palestinians.

In an interview in 2002, he however called the Palestinian suicide bombings and other forms of violence in the second intifada "abominable."

He also acknowledged the suffering of Palestinians in 1948, when hundreds of thousands fled or were forced from their homes, but said the Palestinian and Arab leadership had chosen the path of war.

"I have tried to see the situation honestly for my wife, daughters and grandchildren," he said in the interview.

"I am sure the only way we can get out of this tragic situation is for both sides to receive and reassure the other of their legitimacy. Both sides are legitimate movements, with legitimate rights."
 

Yemen separatists seize de facto capital

Clashes rage between Turkish-backed forces, Kurdish militia in Afrin

No significant breakthrough at Russia's showpiece Syria congress

Kuwait to spend $500 billion on oil projects by 2040

Syria’s Kurdish women cooking for the 'resistance'

US puts Hamas chief on terror blacklist

Russia dismisses evidence of Iran-made missiles to Huthis

Egypt's Sisi inaugurates Zohr gas field

Macron visits Tunisia to ‘support democratic transition’

UN appeal may be 'lifeline' for Palestinian refugees

EU urges US re-engagement in Middle East peace process

Turkey sentences 3 men to life for killing German tourists in 2016

Syria ancient temple reduced to rubble by Turkish assault

Fuel shortage forces Gaza medical centres to close

European ambassadors urge Sudan to free protesters

Bahrain sentences two Shiites to death, 19 to life for ‘terror cell’

Israel’s Lieberman slams Lebanese claim on gas field

Iran prosecutor says headscarf protests are 'trivial matter'

Turkish teen killed by rockets from Syria

Israeli poet, national hero Gouri dies at 94

Why are Egypt’s Salafists backing Sisi?

Globetrotting frenzy grips Iranian youth

Rouhani says Iran must learn from 1979 revolution

Egypt imposes $22 million fine on Qatar's BeIN Sports, CEO

Israel honours 'righteous' Poles amid row with Poland

IMF warns of MENA 'public dissatisfaction'

Yemen separatists surround Aden presidential palace

Palestine says no US talks until Jerusalem decision reversed

Iran reformist calls for change 'before it's too late'

Egypt slaps hefty fine on Qatar's BeIN Sports

Iranian woman arrested for protesting headscarf

Gaza on verge of ‘full collapse’ warns UN official

UNRWA chief slams 'political dimension' of US cuts

Settlement in Saudi anti-corruption crackdown estimated at $107 billion

UK lawyers to ask for Saudi suspension from UN rights council

Palestinian protesters storm US diplomat meeting in Bethlehem

Turkish air strikes pound YPG forces in Syria

Trial delayed for Palestinian teenage girl in 'slap video'

Israel to reopen Jordan embassy

Turkey arrests main medical group for Syria criticism

14 soldiers killed in Yemen suicide attack

Saudi-led coalition calls for immediate ceasefire in Aden

Key players absent in Syria congress

Saudi closes hotel detention centre

Jordan’s king urges world to support Palestinians


 