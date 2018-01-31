First Published: 2018-01-31
Turkish teen killed by rockets from Syria
17-year-old girl killed by rocket launched from Syria in response to Ankara’s offensive against Kurdish YPG in country’s north.
Middle East Online

Another individual was also hurt after two rockets hit Reyhanli in Hatay province

REYHANLI - A 17-year-old girl was killed in a Turkish border town on Wednesday by rockets launched from Syria, officials said, as Turkey presses its offensive against a Syrian Kurdish militia.

Ankara began a cross-border operation dubbed "Olive Branch" supporting Syrian rebels with air strikes and ground troops in northern Syria against the People's Protection Units (YPG) militia and its western enclave of Afrin on January 20.

Another individual was also hurt after two rockets hit Reyhanli in Hatay province from northern Syria, the district mayor Huseyin Sanverdi said in a statement.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told a press conference in Ankara that 17-year-old Fatma Avlar was killed in a rocket attack.

According to state-run news agency Anadolu she died after she was taken to hospital.

The agency added that the rockets were launched by the YPG and hit two different houses.

A few hours later, at least one new rocket hit a street in the centre of Reyhanli, not far from where the previous two rockets landed, a correspondent at the scene said.

One man was injured as a result and taken to hospital, the correspondent added.

Ankara views the YPG as a "terrorist" offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), but the militia has been working closely with the United States to recapture swathes of territory in Syria from the Islamic State extremist group.

But the PKK is proscribed as a terror group by Ankara, the US and the European Union.

Multiple rockets have hit the Turkish border provinces of Hatay and Kilis and had already killed at least four people before Wednesday.

A Turk and a Syrian were killed after two rockets hit Kilis on January 24.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said the operation would "not stop until we eliminate the terror threat from our border and ensure a secure return for our Turkish brothers to their country".

"The Afrin operation is a security issue for us," Yildirim said.

The Turkish military said earlier on Wednesday that 712 "terror organisation members had been neutralised" since the operation began.
 

Yemen separatists seize de facto capital

Clashes rage between Turkish-backed forces, Kurdish militia in Afrin

No significant breakthrough at Russia's showpiece Syria congress

Kuwait to spend $500 billion on oil projects by 2040

Syria’s Kurdish women cooking for the 'resistance'

US puts Hamas chief on terror blacklist

Russia dismisses evidence of Iran-made missiles to Huthis

Egypt's Sisi inaugurates Zohr gas field

Macron visits Tunisia to ‘support democratic transition’

UN appeal may be 'lifeline' for Palestinian refugees

EU urges US re-engagement in Middle East peace process

Turkey sentences 3 men to life for killing German tourists in 2016

Syria ancient temple reduced to rubble by Turkish assault

Fuel shortage forces Gaza medical centres to close

European ambassadors urge Sudan to free protesters

Bahrain sentences two Shiites to death, 19 to life for ‘terror cell’

Israel’s Lieberman slams Lebanese claim on gas field

Iran prosecutor says headscarf protests are 'trivial matter'

Turkish teen killed by rockets from Syria

Israeli poet, national hero Gouri dies at 94

Why are Egypt’s Salafists backing Sisi?

Globetrotting frenzy grips Iranian youth

Rouhani says Iran must learn from 1979 revolution

Egypt imposes $22 million fine on Qatar's BeIN Sports, CEO

Israel honours 'righteous' Poles amid row with Poland

IMF warns of MENA 'public dissatisfaction'

Yemen separatists surround Aden presidential palace

Palestine says no US talks until Jerusalem decision reversed

Iran reformist calls for change 'before it's too late'

Egypt slaps hefty fine on Qatar's BeIN Sports

Iranian woman arrested for protesting headscarf

Gaza on verge of ‘full collapse’ warns UN official

UNRWA chief slams 'political dimension' of US cuts

Settlement in Saudi anti-corruption crackdown estimated at $107 billion

UK lawyers to ask for Saudi suspension from UN rights council

Palestinian protesters storm US diplomat meeting in Bethlehem

Turkish air strikes pound YPG forces in Syria

Trial delayed for Palestinian teenage girl in 'slap video'

Israel to reopen Jordan embassy

Turkey arrests main medical group for Syria criticism

14 soldiers killed in Yemen suicide attack

Saudi-led coalition calls for immediate ceasefire in Aden

Key players absent in Syria congress

Saudi closes hotel detention centre

Jordan’s king urges world to support Palestinians


 