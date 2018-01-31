First Published: 2018-01-31
Clashes rage between Turkish-backed forces, Kurdish militia in Afrin
Turkey, allied Syrian rebels press on with Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s Kurdish-controlled Afrin enclave despite criticism.
Middle East Online

Advancing fighters were facing fierce resistance from YPG fighters

AFRIN - Clashes raged between Turkish-backed forces and Kurdish militia in Syria's Afrin region on Wednesday, as wounded civilians fled intense Turkish air strikes.

Turkey and allied Syrian rebels have pressed on with Operation Olive Branch in the Kurdish-controlled Afrin enclave despite mounting international concern and reports of rising civilian casualties.

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron warned he would have a "real problem" with Turkey's intervention if it turned into a full-blown "invasion."

An AFP correspondent in Afrin heard warplanes flying overhead, and Kurdish officials said rocket fire on the town wounded 12 civilians.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said heavy bombardment and Turkish air strikes were accompanying ground fighting around Jandairis and Rajo, two areas to the west of Afrin near the Turkish border.

The Britain-based war monitor reported that Turkish-backed forces had seized control of the border village of Shinkal to the northwest.

"Turkish forces dispatched new military reinforcements overnight, including fighters and equipment, to Shinkal in an attempt to consolidate their control over several points and support attacking forces," said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman.

Turkey and its Syria rebel allies launched Operation Olive Branch against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), on January 20.

The group has been a key ally of Washington in its fight against the Islamic State jihadists but Ankara regards it as an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged a deadly insurgency in southeastern Turkey since 1984.

Ankara has denied hitting civilians in its military operations, but hospitals in Afrin say they are receiving civilian casualties on a daily basis.

- 'The whole world knows' -

At region's main hospital late on Tuesday, a heartbroken family was seen carrying out the body of their father, killed in shelling several days earlier.

A sobbing woman touched her head to the casket.

Nearby, an elderly man was yelling to anyone who would listen.

He had survived heavy Turkish bombardment of his neighbourhood, but 12 of his family members -- including two infant grandchildren -- had not.

"The whole world knows what's happening here. Everyone know that civilians are dying," he screamed.

"A four month old and a nine month old -- as if we're the Daesh of Afrin," he said, using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group.

The Observatory says the Turkish operation has left 67 civilians dead so far, 20 of them children.

Turkey strongly rejects the figures, saying it is doing everything it can to avoid civilian casualties.

Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Tuesday that the Turkish army and its rebel allies "have not harmed any civilian" during the operation.

- Turkish teen killed -

On Wednesday, the Turkish army said it destroyed 22 YPG targets overnight.

Since launching the assault, Turkey and rebel allies have captured 11 villages and the strategic Barsaya hill, according to the Observatory.

Barsaya overlooks both the rebel-held Syrian town of Azaz, and Kilis across the border in Turkey.

Advancing fighters were facing "fierce resistance from YPG fighters holed up in the mountains, in spite of Turkey's massive firepower," said Abdel Rahman.

The Observatory said that 85 YPG fighters and 81 pro-Ankara rebels had been killed in the fighting so far.

Turkey says seven of its soldiers have been killed.

On Wednesday, rockets launched from Syria killed a 17-year-old girl and wounded another resident of a Turkish border town, officials said.

The US and France have repeatedly expressed concern over the cross-border offensive, which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week threatened to expand.

Erdogan has vowed to "clean up" the YPG-held city of Manbij east of Afrin, where the US has troops as part of its operations against IS.

In response, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday that if the operation turned into an "occupation" of parts of Syria, it would be "totally reprehensible".
 

Yemen separatists seize de facto capital

Clashes rage between Turkish-backed forces, Kurdish militia in Afrin

No significant breakthrough at Russia's showpiece Syria congress

Kuwait to spend $500 billion on oil projects by 2040

Syria’s Kurdish women cooking for the 'resistance'

US puts Hamas chief on terror blacklist

Russia dismisses evidence of Iran-made missiles to Huthis

Egypt's Sisi inaugurates Zohr gas field

Macron visits Tunisia to ‘support democratic transition’

UN appeal may be 'lifeline' for Palestinian refugees

EU urges US re-engagement in Middle East peace process

Turkey sentences 3 men to life for killing German tourists in 2016

Syria ancient temple reduced to rubble by Turkish assault

Fuel shortage forces Gaza medical centres to close

European ambassadors urge Sudan to free protesters

Bahrain sentences two Shiites to death, 19 to life for ‘terror cell’

Israel’s Lieberman slams Lebanese claim on gas field

Iran prosecutor says headscarf protests are 'trivial matter'

Turkish teen killed by rockets from Syria

Israeli poet, national hero Gouri dies at 94

Why are Egypt’s Salafists backing Sisi?

Globetrotting frenzy grips Iranian youth

Rouhani says Iran must learn from 1979 revolution

Egypt imposes $22 million fine on Qatar's BeIN Sports, CEO

Israel honours 'righteous' Poles amid row with Poland

IMF warns of MENA 'public dissatisfaction'

Yemen separatists surround Aden presidential palace

Palestine says no US talks until Jerusalem decision reversed

Iran reformist calls for change 'before it's too late'

Egypt slaps hefty fine on Qatar's BeIN Sports

Iranian woman arrested for protesting headscarf

Gaza on verge of ‘full collapse’ warns UN official

UNRWA chief slams 'political dimension' of US cuts

Settlement in Saudi anti-corruption crackdown estimated at $107 billion

UK lawyers to ask for Saudi suspension from UN rights council

Palestinian protesters storm US diplomat meeting in Bethlehem

Turkish air strikes pound YPG forces in Syria

Trial delayed for Palestinian teenage girl in 'slap video'

Israel to reopen Jordan embassy

Turkey arrests main medical group for Syria criticism

14 soldiers killed in Yemen suicide attack

Saudi-led coalition calls for immediate ceasefire in Aden

Key players absent in Syria congress

Saudi closes hotel detention centre

Jordan’s king urges world to support Palestinians


 