JERUSALEM - EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini urged US reengagement in the Middle East peace process Wednesday after President Donald Trump's controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"This is a difficult moment," she said after an extraordinary meeting of international donors in Brussels to discuss the Trump administration's decision to cut aid to the Palestinians.

"If I can put it in a headline, nothing without the United States, nothing with the United states alone," she told a press conference with the visiting foreign minister of Norway, a key donor.

The Palestinians have said the United States can no longer mediate in the Middle East conflict following Trump's decision on Jerusalem, which they also consider to be their capital.

The row threatens to derail the Trump administration's peace plan, which had been set to be presented to both sides later this year.

The EU is the biggest donor to the Palestinians and has spoken out against Trump's Jerusalem decision.

"For the United States' plan, we'll wait and see. We don't have for the moment details or even a time framework, said Mogherini.

"For us what counts is first and foremost that everybody recognises the United States are essential for any process to realistically have a chance to succeed. But also for our American friends to understand that alone it will be more difficult to achieve anything."

Trump last week accused the Palestinians of disrespecting the US and threatened to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in aid until they returned to the negotiating table.

Provoking Palestinian outrage, he reaffirmed his Jerusalem decision and said the disputed city had been taken "off the table", despite having previously said his recognition did not preclude later negotiations on its borders.

- Diluted autonomy -

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Wednesday, publicly correcting him over Israel's stance on a two-state solution.

Netanyahu had snubbed Gabriel in April when the visiting diplomat declined to call off meetings with rights groups critical of Israel's government.

In statements after Wednesday's meeting, the two were cordial, but Netanyahu interrupted Gabriel when he talked about a two-state solution to the conflict.

Gabriel said he was "very thankful to hear that, of course, also the government of Israel wants to have two states" with secure Israeli borders.

Netanyahu, who heads what is seen as the most right-wing government in Israel's history, interjected to reiterate his position that Israel would have to maintain its military presence in Palestinian territories under any circumstances.

"No, that we will control security west of the Jordan (river)... that is I think the first condition," Netanyahu said.

"Whether or not it's defined as a state when we have the military control is another matter, but I'd rather not discuss labels, but substance."

A two-state solution has long been the ultimate goal of international efforts to mediate a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.

Donald Trump, seen as a close ally of Netanyahu and the current far-right Israeli government, has declined to commit to a two-state solution, instead saying he can support it if both sides agree.

Prominent members of Israel's government openly oppose the creation of a Palestinian state, while some call for much of the West Bank, illegally occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War, to be annexed.

Netanyahu says he wants the Palestinians to govern themselves, but in recent months has declined to specify whether that would mean an independent Palestinian state or some diluted form of autonomy.

- 'Mixed signals' -

Speaking later in Tel Aviv, Gabriel questioned Israel's approach to the conflict.

"These, at best, mixed signals do not go unnoticed in Europe, where there is clearly growing frustration with Israel's actions," Gabriel said in a speech at a conference of the Institute for National Security Studies think-tank.

"Also in Germany, and frankly inside my own party, young people, the young generation, feel increasingly less inclined to accept what they deem unfair treatment of the Palestinians.

"And it's increasingly difficult for people like me to explain to them the reasons why our support for Israel must persist. As a friend and close ally, we need to know if Israel is not supporting a negotiated solution to this conflict anymore."

Gabriel also met Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in the West Bank town of Ramallah on Wednesday.

European nations have repeatedly warned that chances are diminishing for a two-state solution and called on Israel to halt settlement building in the West Bank.

Such criticism has led to tensions between some European officials and Netanyahu, who accuses them of overlooking Palestinian attacks and what he calls Palestinian incitement against Israel.