First Published: 2018-01-31
Macron visits Tunisia to ‘support democratic transition’
French president’s visit comes after several hunfred people are arrested in Tunisia following protests against unemployment, corruption in 2018 budget.
Middle East Online

Analysts say Tunisian public is sceptical towards pledges of overseas aid

TUNIS - French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Tunisia Wednesday on a visit intended to "support the democratic transition" of a country still battered by economic stagnation and social unrest seven years after its revolution.

His visit comes after several hundred people were arrested in Tunisia this month in protests fuelled by unemployment, corruption and austerity measures in the 2018 budget.

The French presidency said Macron hopes "to support the Tunisian democratic experience, the only successful transition experience after the Arab Spring" of 2011.

Macron has talked up ties between France and its former colony, hosting his Tunisian counterpart Beji Caid Essebsi in December and declaring that "the relationship with Tunisia is a priority".

But analysts say the Tunisian public is sceptical towards pledges of overseas aid.

"They are not expecting much from foreign officials' promises of support, which they only half believe," said Tunisian political scientist Selim Kharrat.

"In 2011, we were promised a Marshall Plan and exceptional aid, which never arrived."

More recent promises "were rarely followed by facts that were palpable on the ground", he added.

Macron was scheduled to head directly to Tunisia's presidential palace to sign a series of economic, security, academic and cultural accords with his counterpart Beji Caid Essebsi, before meeting Prime Minister Youssef Chahed.

He is then set to attend a state dinner with senior Tunisian politicians.

Macron is to address the People's Assembly on Thursday as well as meeting officials, civil society leaders and members of the public.

The French president told Tunisian daily La Presse he would use his visit to announce "an additional effort in at least three areas: the reduction of inequalities, social and territorial, the employability of young people... and increased investment" in sectors including renewable energy and new technologies.

He said Tunisia needed to push ahead with reforms in order to attract more foreign investment.

- Economic woes -

Successive governments have struggled to revitalise Tunisia's economy since 2011, especially after deadly jihadist attacks in 2015 dealt a major blow to the key tourism sector.

Tunis did secure a 2.4-billion-euro ($2.9-billion) IMF loan in return for a reduction in its budget deficit and other financial reforms.

But employment has remained stubbornly high, and an austerity budget and hikes in value added taxes sent demonstrators onto the streets in early January.

France has said it wants to help Tunisia tackle joblessness, which remains above 15 percent overall and over 30 percent among the young, despite a slight uptick in economic growth last year.

Paris has also called on French firms to "invest massively" in Tunisia.

Arabic-language newspaper Assabah said Tunis wanted to use the visit "to find a solution to Tunisia's debt to France", which stood at around 800 million euros at the end of 2016, according to official figures.

Assabah said 30 million euros of debt would be converted into investment projects, something France has not confirmed.

Macron is set to sign a deal on closer counter-terrorism cooperation and to visit the National Bardo Museum, the site of a deadly Islamic State group attack in 2015.

He is travelling with his wife Brigitte, senior officials including Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and business executives.
 

Yemen separatists seize de facto capital

Clashes rage between Turkish-backed forces, Kurdish militia in Afrin

No significant breakthrough at Russia's showpiece Syria congress

Kuwait to spend $500 billion on oil projects by 2040

Syria’s Kurdish women cooking for the 'resistance'

US puts Hamas chief on terror blacklist

Russia dismisses evidence of Iran-made missiles to Huthis

Egypt's Sisi inaugurates Zohr gas field

Macron visits Tunisia to ‘support democratic transition’

UN appeal may be 'lifeline' for Palestinian refugees

EU urges US re-engagement in Middle East peace process

Turkey sentences 3 men to life for killing German tourists in 2016

Syria ancient temple reduced to rubble by Turkish assault

Fuel shortage forces Gaza medical centres to close

European ambassadors urge Sudan to free protesters

Bahrain sentences two Shiites to death, 19 to life for ‘terror cell’

Israel’s Lieberman slams Lebanese claim on gas field

Iran prosecutor says headscarf protests are 'trivial matter'

Turkish teen killed by rockets from Syria

Israeli poet, national hero Gouri dies at 94

Why are Egypt’s Salafists backing Sisi?

Globetrotting frenzy grips Iranian youth

Rouhani says Iran must learn from 1979 revolution

Egypt imposes $22 million fine on Qatar's BeIN Sports, CEO

Israel honours 'righteous' Poles amid row with Poland

IMF warns of MENA 'public dissatisfaction'

Yemen separatists surround Aden presidential palace

Palestine says no US talks until Jerusalem decision reversed

Iran reformist calls for change 'before it's too late'

Egypt slaps hefty fine on Qatar's BeIN Sports

Iranian woman arrested for protesting headscarf

Gaza on verge of ‘full collapse’ warns UN official

UNRWA chief slams 'political dimension' of US cuts

Settlement in Saudi anti-corruption crackdown estimated at $107 billion

UK lawyers to ask for Saudi suspension from UN rights council

Palestinian protesters storm US diplomat meeting in Bethlehem

Turkish air strikes pound YPG forces in Syria

Trial delayed for Palestinian teenage girl in 'slap video'

Israel to reopen Jordan embassy

Turkey arrests main medical group for Syria criticism

14 soldiers killed in Yemen suicide attack

Saudi-led coalition calls for immediate ceasefire in Aden

Key players absent in Syria congress

Saudi closes hotel detention centre

Jordan’s king urges world to support Palestinians


 