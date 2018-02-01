First Published: 2018-02-01
Turkey dismisses France's 'lessons' on Syria offensive
Turkish Foreign Minister says France is in no position to advise Turkey on its border security after Paris warned against Afrin offensive becoming 'invasion'.
Middle East Online

"We are not France, which occupied Africa".

ANKARA - Turkey on Thursday told France to refrain from giving "lessons" over its campaign in Syria, where Ankara is pressing a fierce offensive against Kurdish militia.

The warning from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu came a day after French President Emmanuel Macron told Ankara that it would be a "real problem" if its intervention turned into an outright "invasion".

"France cannot give us lessons on this issue," Cavusoglu told reporters in televised comments.

"We are not France, which occupied Africa," Cavusoglu added, referring to France's colonial past.

Turkey launched an offensive on January 20 against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week threatening to expand the operation, straining relations with Ankara's NATO allies.

Turkey says the YPG is a terror organisation allied to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

But the United States has backed the YPG as a key secular ally in the fight against the Islamic State group.

"Unfortunately Europeans are two-faced," Cavusoglu said.

He claimed that European leaders had expressed support for Turkey's campaign in Syria during talks with Ankara, but that they had changed their stance in subsequent public comments.

Reacting to Macron's remarks, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday that any suggestion that Ankara had broader designs in Syria, beyond pushing the YPG back from the border, was "totally wrong".

"The whole world knows, or should know, that Turkey is not engaged in an invasion," he said, comparing Ankara's operation "Olive Branch" with a seven-month cross-border offensive in 2016/2017 against both Kurdish militia and IS extremists.
 

Saudi, UAE envoys bid to end standoff in Aden

Macron pledges support for Tunisia

US extends special protected status for 7,000 Syrians

UN reviews 206 firms over links to Israeli settlements

Syria’s Kurdish women cooking for the 'resistance'

Syria regime strikes kill 20 civilians in north

Libya gunmen block return of displaced from pro-Kadhafi town

Accord between leading Palestinian factions continues to falter

Moroccan mine claims another victim

Lebanon determined to pursue oil despite Israeli criticism

France seeks to keep exports to Iran outside US sanctions

Yemenis recount horrifying battle for Aden

Morocco dismantles terror cell

Can a P5+1 arrangement work for the Israelis and the Palestinians?

UN urges Russia, Iran, Turkey to break Syria aid deadlock

Jordan real estate market facing uphill struggle

Images of Iranian women holding hijabs aloft spread online

We have had elections in Iraq, now we need democracy

Israelis outraged over Polish 'Holocaust denial'

Turkey court overturns decision to free Amnesty chief

Turkey dismisses France's 'lessons' on Syria offensive

World Bank aims to tackle Baghdad water shortages

Russia kills IS member plotting election attack

Germany’s Gabriel warns Israel it faces growing frustration in Europe

US puts Hamas chief on terror blacklist

Russia dismisses evidence of Iran-made missiles to Huthis

Egypt's Sisi inaugurates Zohr gas field

Macron visits Tunisia to ‘support democratic transition’

UN appeal may be 'lifeline' for Palestinian refugees

EU urges US re-engagement in Middle East peace process

Turkey sentences 3 men to life for killing German tourists in 2016

Syria ancient temple reduced to rubble by Turkish assault

Fuel shortage forces Gaza medical centres to close

Clashes rage between Turkish-backed forces, Kurdish militia in Afrin

European ambassadors urge Sudan to free protesters

Bahrain sentences two Shiites to death, 19 to life for ‘terror cell’

Israel’s Lieberman slams Lebanese claim on gas field

Iran prosecutor says headscarf protests are 'trivial matter'

Turkish teen killed by rockets from Syria

Israeli poet, national hero Gouri dies at 94

Why are Egypt’s Salafists backing Sisi?

Globetrotting frenzy grips Iranian youth

Rouhani says Iran must learn from 1979 revolution

No significant breakthrough at Russia's showpiece Syria congress

Kuwait to spend $500 billion on oil projects by 2040

 