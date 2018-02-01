First Published: 2018-02-01
UN urges Russia, Iran, Turkey to break Syria aid deadlock
UN humanitarian adviser calls on Russia, Turkey, Iran to achieve "de-escalation" of fighting in Idlib governorate.
Middle East Online

'Humanitarian diplomacy seems to be totally impotent, we're getting nowhere'

GENEVA - The Syrian government's approval of aid convoys is at "an all-time low" since the UN launched a humanitarian taskforce in 2015, with no deliveries in the past two months, United Nations humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland said on Thursday.

He called on Russia, Turkey and Iran to achieve "de-escalation" of the fighting in Idlib governorate, and called for a humanitarian pause in the besieged rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta where hundreds await medical evacuation.

"Humanitarian diplomacy seems to be totally impotent, we're getting nowhere," Egeland told reporters in Geneva.
 

