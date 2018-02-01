First Published: 2018-02-01
Lebanon determined to pursue oil despite Israeli criticism
Lebanon in December approved first bid to search for oil, gas in two blocks off country’s Mediterranean coast including one Israel says belongs to it.
Middle East Online

Israeli defence minister says awarding such bids amounted to "provocative behaviour"

BEIRUT - Lebanon on Thursday pledged to do "everything in its power" to pursue oil and gas drilling off its coast, in response to Israeli accusations that such explorations were "provocative."

In December, Lebanon approved a first bid to search for oil and gas in two blocks off the country's Mediterranean coast, including one that Israel says belongs to it.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said awarding such bids amounted to "provocative behaviour" by Lebanon's government.

"They issue a tender on a gas field -- including a bloc which by all accounts is ours -- to international groups that are respectable companies, which to my mind are making a serious mistake since it's against all rules and protocol in cases like this," Lieberman said.

Lebanese officials have fired back, with Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil on Thursday saying Lebanon would defend its right to drill there.

"Israel will do what it can to block us from taking advantage of our oil wealth, and we will do everything in our power to defend it," Abi Khalil told a local radio station.

Lebanon will sign agreements with the explorers -- France's Total, Italy's ENI and Russia's Novatek -- next week and would be ready to begin drilling by 2019, he said.

Lieberman's comments on Wednesday have set off a firestorm in Lebanon.

Hezbollah, an armed movement that has clashed with Israel on several occasions, condemned his statement.

Armed movement Hezbollah on Wednesday it would "respond firmly to any attack on our oil and gas rights, defend Lebanon's products, and protect its resources."

And on Thursday, President Michel Aoun pledged Beirut would "defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity by all available means."

Lebanon is looking to tap potential oil and gas reserves after major offshore discoveries by neighbouring Israel and Cyprus.

On December 14, it approved a bid on blocks four and nine -- just two of the five that were offered.

Block nine is the disputed block with Israel.
 

Saudi, UAE envoys bid to end standoff in Aden

Macron pledges support for Tunisia

US extends special protected status for 7,000 Syrians

UN reviews 206 firms over links to Israeli settlements

Syria’s Kurdish women cooking for the 'resistance'

Syria regime strikes kill 20 civilians in north

Libya gunmen block return of displaced from pro-Kadhafi town

Accord between leading Palestinian factions continues to falter

Moroccan mine claims another victim

Lebanon determined to pursue oil despite Israeli criticism

France seeks to keep exports to Iran outside US sanctions

Yemenis recount horrifying battle for Aden

Morocco dismantles terror cell

Can a P5+1 arrangement work for the Israelis and the Palestinians?

UN urges Russia, Iran, Turkey to break Syria aid deadlock

Jordan real estate market facing uphill struggle

Images of Iranian women holding hijabs aloft spread online

We have had elections in Iraq, now we need democracy

Israelis outraged over Polish 'Holocaust denial'

Turkey court overturns decision to free Amnesty chief

Turkey dismisses France's 'lessons' on Syria offensive

World Bank aims to tackle Baghdad water shortages

Russia kills IS member plotting election attack

Germany’s Gabriel warns Israel it faces growing frustration in Europe

US puts Hamas chief on terror blacklist

Russia dismisses evidence of Iran-made missiles to Huthis

Egypt's Sisi inaugurates Zohr gas field

Macron visits Tunisia to ‘support democratic transition’

UN appeal may be 'lifeline' for Palestinian refugees

EU urges US re-engagement in Middle East peace process

Turkey sentences 3 men to life for killing German tourists in 2016

Syria ancient temple reduced to rubble by Turkish assault

Fuel shortage forces Gaza medical centres to close

Clashes rage between Turkish-backed forces, Kurdish militia in Afrin

European ambassadors urge Sudan to free protesters

Bahrain sentences two Shiites to death, 19 to life for ‘terror cell’

Israel’s Lieberman slams Lebanese claim on gas field

Iran prosecutor says headscarf protests are 'trivial matter'

Turkish teen killed by rockets from Syria

Israeli poet, national hero Gouri dies at 94

Why are Egypt’s Salafists backing Sisi?

Globetrotting frenzy grips Iranian youth

Rouhani says Iran must learn from 1979 revolution

No significant breakthrough at Russia's showpiece Syria congress

Kuwait to spend $500 billion on oil projects by 2040

 