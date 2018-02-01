First Published: 2018-02-01
Moroccan mine claims another victim
‘Mines of death’ in northeastern city of Jerada sees another man die after protests over plight of people having to work in abandoned coal pits.
Middle East Online

Mass protests against economic marginalisation broke out in the city in December

RABAT - Another miner died Thursday in an impoverished Moroccan city shaken by protests over the plight of people scraping a living in abandoned coal pits known as the "mines of death".

A second person was seriously injured in the accident in a disused coal mine in the northeastern city of Jerada, a local activist said.

The authorities confirmed that a man had died in an abandoned mine in the city.

Each day hundreds of people risk their lives to extract coal by hand from the shuttered pits.

Mass protests against economic marginalisation broke out in the city in December after two brothers died in a tunnel accident.
 

