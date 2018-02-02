First Published: 2018-02-02
Turkey slams US terror designation for Hamas chief
Hamas has been on US terror blacklist since 1997 but Turkey's ruling AK Party has friendly ties with the movement.
Middle East Online

US move overlooks fact that Hamas is "an important reality of Palestinian political life".

ANKARA - Turkey on Friday denounced the US decision to put the head of Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas on its terror blacklist, saying it hoped the move would not have a negative impact on Ankara's humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The US State Department on Wednesday also slapped sanctions on Ismail Haniya, who was named head of Hamas in May 2017.

Hamas has been on the US terror blacklist since 1997 but Turkey's ruling Islamic-rooted Justice and Development Party has friendly ties with the movement.

"We are concerned that this decision of the US administration, which disregards the realities on the ground, could undermine the Middle East peace process, including the efforts for intra-Palestinian peace and reconciliation," Hami Aksoy, the Turkish foreign ministry spokesman, said in a statement.

The moves comes as Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip for more than a decade, has reached a fragile reconciliation deal with Fatah, the movement of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

"We also hope that the decision will not have a negative impact on our country's humanitarian assistance and economic development activities towards Gaza."

Aksoy said the move overlooked the fact that Hamas is "an important reality of Palestinian political life".

Haniya is now on the US Treasury sanctions blacklist, which freezes any US-based assets he may have and bans any US person or company from doing business with him.

Haniya replaced Khaled Meshaal, who now lives in Doha in exile.

Washington's decision comes as ties between the Americans and Palestinians have worsened since US Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital last year.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a fervent supporter of Palestinians, sought to lead Islamic condemnation of Trump's Jerusalem plan late last year. At one point, he called a summit of Muslim nations in Istanbul in response to the move.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad al-Malki will visit Turkey on Friday and Saturday and hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.
 

Saudi, UAE envoys bid to end standoff in Aden

Increasingly vulnerable Qatar splashes money on defence

Iran women defy dress code

Abbas to address UN Security Council on Feb. 20

Syria’s Kurdish women cooking for the 'resistance'

US warnings over possible sarin use in Syria

Syria Kurds outraged over mutilated body of female fighter

US targets Hezbollah financier with sanctions

Turkey detains 13 over Syria operation criticism backlash

At least 90 feared dead in shipwreck off Libya

Turkey slams US terror designation for Hamas chief

Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza after rocket fired

Syria regime strikes kill 20 civilians in north

Libya gunmen block return of displaced from pro-Kadhafi town

Accord between leading Palestinian factions continues to falter

Moroccan mine claims another victim

Lebanon determined to pursue oil despite Israeli criticism

France seeks to keep exports to Iran outside US sanctions

Yemenis recount horrifying battle for Aden

Morocco dismantles terror cell

Can a P5+1 arrangement work for the Israelis and the Palestinians?

UN urges Russia, Iran, Turkey to break Syria aid deadlock

Jordan real estate market facing uphill struggle

Images of Iranian women holding hijabs aloft spread online

We have had elections in Iraq, now we need democracy

Israelis outraged over Polish 'Holocaust denial'

Turkey court overturns decision to free Amnesty chief

Turkey dismisses France's 'lessons' on Syria offensive

World Bank aims to tackle Baghdad water shortages

Russia kills IS member plotting election attack

Germany’s Gabriel warns Israel it faces growing frustration in Europe

UN reviews 206 firms over links to Israeli settlements

US extends special protected status for 7,000 Syrians

Macron pledges support for Tunisia

Saudi, UAE envoys bid to end standoff in Aden

US puts Hamas chief on terror blacklist

Russia dismisses evidence of Iran-made missiles to Huthis

Egypt's Sisi inaugurates Zohr gas field

Macron visits Tunisia to ‘support democratic transition’

UN appeal may be 'lifeline' for Palestinian refugees

EU urges US re-engagement in Middle East peace process

Turkey sentences 3 men to life for killing German tourists in 2016

Syria ancient temple reduced to rubble by Turkish assault

Fuel shortage forces Gaza medical centres to close

Clashes rage between Turkish-backed forces, Kurdish militia in Afrin

 