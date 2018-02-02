First Published: 2018-02-02
Lebanese museum displays artefacts looted in civil war
Five pieces ordered returned to Lebanon by US court were discovered on Phoenician site of Eshmun, near Sidon, during excavations carried out in 1960s and 70s.
Middle East Online

Sculpture of a bull's head dating back to the 4th century BC.

BEIRUT - Lebanon's national museum on Friday unveiled five ancient sculptures, including a Phoenician bull's head returned by the United States, that were looted during the civil war.

The life-size 4th century BC white marble bull's head, the star artefact among the works that were all looted in 1981, had been loaned to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met).

The five pieces were discovered on the Phoenician site of Eshmun, near the southern port city of Sidon, during excavations carried out in the 1960s and 1970s.

"We are committed, as much as we can, to repatriating pieces stolen during the war," Lebanese Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury said during a ceremony at the National Museum of Beirut.

Lebanon's civil war lasted 15 years from 1975 to 1990.

The five statues were stolen from a storeroom in Byblos and later surfaced "on the international antiquity market", the culture ministry said in a statement. They were repatriated over the past two months.

The bull's head had been exhibited at the Met and was spotted as part of a drive by Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

The official has made it a priority to track stolen artwork and the repatriation of the Lebanese sculptures capped months of cooperation between Beirut and the US authorities.

The repatriated works unveiled on Friday also included a 6th century BC marble statue that had ended up in the same private collection as the bull's head.

The other pieces were a 4th century BC statue that had been in the possession of a private New York collector, a 5th century BC marble torso that turned up in Germany and a statue of a young boy which customs seized at the northern port of Tripoli.
 

Saudi, UAE envoys bid to end standoff in Aden

Increasingly vulnerable Qatar splashes money on defence

Iran women defy dress code

Abbas to address UN Security Council on Feb. 20

Syria’s Kurdish women cooking for the 'resistance'

US warnings over possible sarin use in Syria

Syria Kurds outraged over mutilated body of female fighter

US targets Hezbollah financier with sanctions

Turkey detains 13 over Syria operation criticism backlash

At least 90 feared dead in shipwreck off Libya

Turkey slams US terror designation for Hamas chief

Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza after rocket fired

Syria regime strikes kill 20 civilians in north

Libya gunmen block return of displaced from pro-Kadhafi town

Accord between leading Palestinian factions continues to falter

Moroccan mine claims another victim

Lebanon determined to pursue oil despite Israeli criticism

France seeks to keep exports to Iran outside US sanctions

Yemenis recount horrifying battle for Aden

Morocco dismantles terror cell

Can a P5+1 arrangement work for the Israelis and the Palestinians?

UN urges Russia, Iran, Turkey to break Syria aid deadlock

Jordan real estate market facing uphill struggle

Images of Iranian women holding hijabs aloft spread online

We have had elections in Iraq, now we need democracy

Israelis outraged over Polish 'Holocaust denial'

Turkey court overturns decision to free Amnesty chief

Turkey dismisses France's 'lessons' on Syria offensive

World Bank aims to tackle Baghdad water shortages

Russia kills IS member plotting election attack

Germany’s Gabriel warns Israel it faces growing frustration in Europe

UN reviews 206 firms over links to Israeli settlements

US extends special protected status for 7,000 Syrians

Macron pledges support for Tunisia

Saudi, UAE envoys bid to end standoff in Aden

US puts Hamas chief on terror blacklist

Russia dismisses evidence of Iran-made missiles to Huthis

Egypt's Sisi inaugurates Zohr gas field

Macron visits Tunisia to ‘support democratic transition’

UN appeal may be 'lifeline' for Palestinian refugees

EU urges US re-engagement in Middle East peace process

Turkey sentences 3 men to life for killing German tourists in 2016

Syria ancient temple reduced to rubble by Turkish assault

Fuel shortage forces Gaza medical centres to close

Clashes rage between Turkish-backed forces, Kurdish militia in Afrin

 