ANKARA - Turkish authorities on Friday detained 13 people for supporting the country's main medical association whose top members are in custody for criticising Ankara's offensive against a Syrian Kurdish militia.

Police this week detained 11 members of the Turkish Medical Association's (TTB) central council after the body said that "war is a man-made public health problem".

The TTB has more than 83,000 members representing 80 percent of Turkey's doctors. A TTB official said three doctors of the 13 held Friday were later released in Ankara under observation.

The co-founder of Ankara-based gay rights group Kaos GL Ali Erol was also detained.

"While there was no clear information on the grounds for Ali Erol's detention, the lawyers said his social media posts were included in the detention warrant," Kaos GL said in a statement.

Erol repeatedly expressed support for the TTB on his Twitter account, sharing its official statements and tweeted using the hashtag #WeAreWithTheTBB (#TTBninYanindayiz in Turkish).

Turkey on January 20 began a cross-border offensive, supporting Syrian rebels with ground troops and air strikes against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia in its western enclave of Afrin in Syria.

Turkey sees the YPG as a "terrorist" offshoot of outlawed Kurdish militants in Turkey.

The YPG has been working closely with the US against the Islamic State group in Syria, capturing swathes of territory from the extremist group last year.

- 'Worrying developments' -

The TTB was among many critical of the operation and in a statement on January 24, said: "No to war; peace now and everywhere!"

The members had been accused of "legitimising the activities of a terrorist group", "inciting hatred" and "praising crimes and criminals", local media said.

Sinan Adiyaman, a doctor released on Friday, was defiant in a video shared on social media.

"We did our duty as doctors, and after this, we will continue our duty as doctors," he said. "We will always be in favour of life, we will not be in favour of war."

The interior ministry on Monday said 311 people had been detained over disseminating "terror propaganda" against the offensive on social media.

The number is likely to be higher after police detained 12 people in the western province of Bursa on Friday over spreading "terror propaganda".

The detentions come after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for national unity over the offensive.

The EU's diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini and Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn said the TTB detentions was one of the latest examples of "worrying developments undermining the rule of law and independence and impartiality of the judiciary".

"Concrete and lasting improvements in the area of rule of law and fundamental freedoms remain essential to the prospects of EU-Turkey relations," they said.