First Published: 2018-02-04
Iraq’s bid to boost oil production faces challenges
There are fears that the high level of corruption could undermine the country’s efforts to attract investments.
Middle East Online

By Mamoon Alabbasi - LONDON

An Iraqi oil technician checks a pressure gauge at a gas installation near the Iraqi port of Basra, on January 22

LONDON - The Iraqi government recently increased efforts to seek international investments and boost oil production capacity to raise the country’s income but it faces serious challenges hindering access to the cash for reconstruction.

The Iraqi Oil Ministry announced it was planning to build a refinery at the southern port of Fao with two Chinese companies. The ministry said it was seeking investors to build three more refineries in other parts of the country.

The Iraqi government signed an initial agreement with BP to ramp up production from Kirkuk’s oilfield and Iraq is making a deal with US company Orion to produce gas from the southern Nahr bin Omar field.

Iraqi officials reported an increase in crude oil exports by state oil marketer SOMO to an average rate of 3.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in January. An additional 200,000 bpd are estimated to be sold from the Kurdistan region and disputed areas and exports are likely to increase after Iraq said it would soon begin exporting oil from Kirkuk to Iran.

Iraq also said it was rehabilitating oil processing plants damaged by the Islamic State.

Despite the likely increase of oil exports, Iraq said it remained committed to producing less than 5 million barrels per day, in line with an agreement between OPEC and other oil exporters to reduce output to sustain prices.

This may have led Baghdad to look beyond investments in the energy sector, ahead of a donor conference on post-ISIS reconstruction scheduled for February 12-14 in Kuwait.

“It’s a huge amount of money ($100 billion). We know we cannot provide it through our own budget,” Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“We know we cannot provide for it through donations. That’s almost impossible. So that’s why we (have) now resorted to investment and reconstruction through investment.”

In Baghdad, Abadi met with the ambassadors of the G7 countries and representatives of the European Union, World Bank and the UN Development Programme, stressing that the Iraqi government was “serious in its continuous work in the economic reform of the country.”

Mahdi al-Allaq, the secretary-general of the Iraqi cabinet, told Iraq’s Al Sabaah newspaper that about 150 investment projects were expected to be unveiled at the donor conference in Kuwait.

His sentiments were echoed by Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari, who appears to pin a lot of hope on the donor conference. “Although Kuwait is geographically small, its influence on the international stage is quite prominent,” Jaafari told Kuwaiti media visiting Baghdad.

Iraqi Planning Minister Salman al-Jumaili said Turkey would announce at the conference in Kuwait measures to support Iraq’s economy.

Iraqi government spokesman Saad Hadithi told Russian media outlet Sputnik that Moscow “has an active role in the preparation of the restoration of the stability [in Iraq] and the support of the Iraqi government’s rebuilding efforts. Russian companies could also help with the investment process on the Iraqi market.”

Despite the optimistic statements by Iraqi officials, there are fears that the high level of corruption could undermine the country’s efforts to attract investments.

Iraqi Deputy Minister Jabir Abid Khaji told the Associated Press that, although “in the past, money was squandered on unnecessary or not important projects in non-transparent ways,” this time the “close follow-up, attention and right management” would lead to better results.

Iraq’s Commission of Public Integrity, the country’s main anti-corruption body, announced that it had made significant progress in 2017, including issuing arrest warrants for 17 officials who held the post of a minister or its equivalent and the saving of more than $1 billion.

The commission said that this year Lebanon and Jordan have agreed to hand over top Iraqi officials who were sought in Baghdad over corruption allegations.

The Iraqi central government is seeking to clamp down on corruption rampant in areas under the control of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), although that task is likely to be difficult.

“Members of the Kurdish political elite, working with US and multinational oil firms, created a system of pay-to-play contracts and kickbacks that enriched themselves,” wrote Erin Banco, in a book titled “Pipe Dreams: The Plundering of Iraq’s Oil Wealth.”

“The corruption in Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil sector starts within its ministries, particularly in the Ministry of Natural Resources, and is fuelled by rivalries within the political system,” wrote Banco.

“The oil money has flowed into the (KRG) region but little has reached ordinary people, either directly or in the form of regional projects.”

Mamoon Alabbasi is Deputy Managing Editor and Online Editor of The Arab Weekly. You can follow him on Twitter @MamoonAlabbasi.

This article was originally published in The Arab Weekly.

 

PLO considers suspending recognition of Israel

Iran says US nuclear policy brings world 'closer to annihilation’

MENA’s youth bulge is a regional security challenge

Increasingly vulnerable Qatar splashes money on defence

Syria’s Kurdish women cooking for the 'resistance'

Iraq’s bid to boost oil production faces challenges

Egypt faces budget crisis because of rising oil prices

HRW condemns Turkey's 'lethal force' against fleeing Syrians

Turkey says Assad must go 'at some point'

Cooperation on water could be key to Middle East peace

Migrants in Libya protest detention

Book culture returns to Iraq's Mosul

US warnings over possible sarin use in Syria

Syria Kurds outraged over mutilated body of female fighter

US targets Hezbollah financier with sanctions

Turkey detains 13 over Syria operation criticism backlash

At least 90 feared dead in shipwreck off Libya

Turkey slams US terror designation for Hamas chief

Iran women defy dress code

Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza after rocket fired

Abbas to address UN Security Council on Feb. 20

Saudi, UAE envoys bid to end standoff in Aden

Syria regime strikes kill 20 civilians in north

Libya gunmen block return of displaced from pro-Kadhafi town

Accord between leading Palestinian factions continues to falter

Moroccan mine claims another victim

Lebanon determined to pursue oil despite Israeli criticism

France seeks to keep exports to Iran outside US sanctions

Yemenis recount horrifying battle for Aden

Morocco dismantles terror cell

Can a P5+1 arrangement work for the Israelis and the Palestinians?

UN urges Russia, Iran, Turkey to break Syria aid deadlock

Jordan real estate market facing uphill struggle

Images of Iranian women holding hijabs aloft spread online

We have had elections in Iraq, now we need democracy

Israelis outraged over Polish 'Holocaust denial'

Turkey court overturns decision to free Amnesty chief

Turkey dismisses France's 'lessons' on Syria offensive

World Bank aims to tackle Baghdad water shortages

Russia kills IS member plotting election attack

Germany’s Gabriel warns Israel it faces growing frustration in Europe

UN reviews 206 firms over links to Israeli settlements

US extends special protected status for 7,000 Syrians

Macron pledges support for Tunisia

Saudi, UAE envoys bid to end standoff in Aden

 