First Published: 2018-02-05
In Turkey, an Ominous Question: Can War Ever be Good for Public Health?
War is emphatically not good for anyone’s physical or psychological health, points out Rashmee Roshan Lall.
Middle East Online

Can war ever be good for public health? It’s a ludicrous question when the horrendous consequences of the long-running, many-sided Syrian conflict are plain to see on television screens and social media.

Dozens are dead as a result of Turkey’s military offensive against the Kurds in Afrin; many were killed by suspected Russian warplanes that attacked the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib; a potato market full of farmers and traders in Saraqeb was casually bombed out of business.

No, war is emphatically not good for anyone’s physical or psychological health, not even that of the aggressor nor the eventual victor. However, in Turkey, it is apparently anti-national to make the case for peace.

On January 30, the Turkish government detained leading lights of the country’s main medical association because they were so bold as to deplore the human suffering caused by military operations such as that in Afrin. “War,” the Turkish doctors said, as well they might, “is a man-made public health problem.”

It was an understatement and a rather innocuous one at that, yet it incensed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan enough for him to brand the doctors “terrorist lovers.” Scaling the heights of doublespeak, Erdogan suggested the doctors who spoke out against war didn’t want to “say yes to peace.” As the oft-quoted Orwellian line goes: “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.”

It is sometimes the case that the peacenik is branded a warmonger for failing to see the virtues of a violent conflict.

The Turkish medical community seems to fall in that category in a country where a militaristic nationalism is cheering on Erdogan’s bold moves against the Kurds. By refusing to hail the Afrin offensive as necessary bloodshed, as a just war to end all wars, the doctors have evoked disturbing images. They are forcing Turks to think of gore rather than national glory. By correctly describing war as a “man-made” problem rather than an inevitable consequence of the human condition, the medics have underlined the unfortunate reality of the Afrin incursion.

Simply put it is as follows: There is never a need to go to war. Peaceful resolution is always better than conflict. For all that Turkey considers the US-backed Kurdish militia, which controls much of north-eastern Syria, a terrorist group, military measures should have been the last resort.

For all that Turkey wants to prevent the Kurds from consolidating their hold on Syrian territory, the military offensive carries grave risks of escalation. It could bring Turkey’s interests into direct conflict with those of the United States if Erdogan’s forces move on to Manbij, another Kurdish-controlled Syrian town where US military personnel were visibly deployed last year.

Coincidentally, the Turkish ructions over the implications of war for public health come at a time the results are starkly apparent elsewhere. In the Central African Republic, medical charity Doctors without Borders said, the health system has practically been obliterated by the civil war.

It recently spoke of the conflict plunging to new lows. Doctors without Borders reported attacks on ambulances even as they were transporting the wounded, indiscriminate shooting inside medical facilities and everyday instances of patients being forcibly removed from their beds and executed in cold blood.

Even without such horrors, war has very definite consequences for public health and well-being.

War makes widows of women, orphans of children and refugees of whole communities. It darkens family hearths, maims, cripples and traumatises. It devastates the natural environment, poisoning soil and water and sows the land with unexploded ordnance.

There are no precise figures but more than 100 million people are said to have been killed in the many wars that raged in the 20th century. There is a constituency for peace. It is global and it exists in Turkey, too. Thank God for that.

Rashmee Roshan Lall is a regular columnist for The Arab Weekly. She blogs at www.rashmee.com and is on Twitter @rashmeerl

Copyright ©2018 The Arab Weekly

 

Syrians treated for ‘suffocation’ after regime strikes

Tillerson chasing Hezbollah's funding networks in Argentina

PLO considers suspending recognition of Israel

Dubai airport retains top international spot in 2017

Morocco outclass Nigeria in CHAN final

Feud between president and speaker threatens Lebanon’s March 8 alliance

Bodies of 16 migrants recovered off Morocco coast

Muslim World League elicits positive reactions as it rejects Holocaust denial

Iran oil minister lashes out at Trump

Israel to legalise rogue settlement in response to rabbi murder

Turkey threatens to target US in Syria

MENA’s youth bulge is a regional security challenge

Iraq’s bid to boost oil production faces challenges

Iran says US nuclear policy brings world 'closer to annihilation’

Egypt faces budget crisis because of rising oil prices

HRW condemns Turkey's 'lethal force' against fleeing Syrians

Turkey says Assad must go 'at some point'

Cooperation on water could be key to Middle East peace

Migrants in Libya protest detention

Book culture returns to Iraq's Mosul

US warnings over possible sarin use in Syria

Syria Kurds outraged over mutilated body of female fighter

US targets Hezbollah financier with sanctions

Turkey detains 13 over Syria operation criticism backlash

At least 90 feared dead in shipwreck off Libya

Turkey slams US terror designation for Hamas chief

Increasingly vulnerable Qatar splashes money on defence

Iran women defy dress code

Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza after rocket fired

Abbas to address UN Security Council on Feb. 20

Saudi, UAE envoys bid to end standoff in Aden

Syria regime strikes kill 20 civilians in north

Libya gunmen block return of displaced from pro-Kadhafi town

Accord between leading Palestinian factions continues to falter

Moroccan mine claims another victim

Lebanon determined to pursue oil despite Israeli criticism

France seeks to keep exports to Iran outside US sanctions

Yemenis recount horrifying battle for Aden

Morocco dismantles terror cell

Can a P5+1 arrangement work for the Israelis and the Palestinians?

UN urges Russia, Iran, Turkey to break Syria aid deadlock

Jordan real estate market facing uphill struggle

Images of Iranian women holding hijabs aloft spread online

We have had elections in Iraq, now we need democracy

Israelis outraged over Polish 'Holocaust denial'

 