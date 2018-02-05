First Published: 2018-02-05
23 killed in Syria strikes on rebel area near Damascus
Monitor says Syrian government air strikes pound rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta near capital.
Middle East Online

Shocked

BEIRUT - At least 23 civilians were killed on Monday as Syrian government air strikes pounded a rebel-held enclave near the capital Damascus, a monitor said.

The region of Eastern Ghouta is home to an estimated 400,000 people living under government siege and facing escalating bombardment in recent weeks.

"Dozens of air strikes hit several areas in Eastern Ghouta, killing 23 civilians including four children," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.

The deadliest raids hit a market in the town of Beit Sawa, killing nine civilians including two children.

Another six civilians, including a young girl, were killed in bombardment on the town of Hazzeh.

The remaining eight were killed in strikes across the rest of the besieged region, and more than 80 people were wounded, the Observatory said.

An AFP correspondent in Eastern Ghouta could hear warplanes above, circling around the town every few minutes.

Eastern Ghouta is supposed to be one of four de-escalation zones agreed last year, but violence has ramped up there in recent weeks.

This month alone, chlorine is suspected of having been used on two occasions in munitions launched by the regime on Eastern Ghouta, causing respiratory problems among civilians.

On Friday, Syrian regime bombardment killed at least 11 civilians.

The state news agency SANA said Monday that a woman was killed and three people wounded in rebel rocket fire from Eastern Ghouta onto the capital's regime-controlled district of Bab Touma.

Syria's war has killed more than 340,000 people and displaced millions since it began in March 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.
 

Syrians treated for ‘suffocation’ after regime strikes

Tillerson chasing Hezbollah's funding networks in Argentina

PLO considers suspending recognition of Israel

Dubai airport retains top international spot in 2017

Morocco outclass Nigeria in CHAN final

Israeli stock exchange bullish on blockchain, cagey on crypto

Palestinian stabs Israeli to death near West Bank settlement

Syrian refugees facing a cold future

Indian PM to visit Palestine on Middle East tour

Lebanese Kurds protest Turkey’s Syria operation

Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel ballistic missile

South Sudan peace talks kick off in Ethiopia

23 killed in Syria strikes on rebel area near Damascus

Turkey sets up ‘observation point’ in Syria’s Idlib

Netherlands withdraws Turkey ambassador as tensions rise

Can Morocco offer a new plan of action on migration for Africa?

Turkish government pitching Syria incursion as means of sending refugees back home

Feud between president and speaker threatens Lebanon’s March 8 alliance

Bodies of 16 migrants recovered off Morocco coast

Muslim World League elicits positive reactions as it rejects Holocaust denial

Iran oil minister lashes out at Trump

Israel to legalise rogue settlement in response to rabbi murder

Turkey threatens to target US in Syria

MENA’s youth bulge is a regional security challenge

Iraq’s bid to boost oil production faces challenges

Iran says US nuclear policy brings world 'closer to annihilation’

Egypt faces budget crisis because of rising oil prices

HRW condemns Turkey's 'lethal force' against fleeing Syrians

Turkey says Assad must go 'at some point'

Cooperation on water could be key to Middle East peace

Migrants in Libya protest detention

Book culture returns to Iraq's Mosul

US warnings over possible sarin use in Syria

Syria Kurds outraged over mutilated body of female fighter

US targets Hezbollah financier with sanctions

Turkey detains 13 over Syria operation criticism backlash

At least 90 feared dead in shipwreck off Libya

Turkey slams US terror designation for Hamas chief

Increasingly vulnerable Qatar splashes money on defence

Iran women defy dress code

Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza after rocket fired

Abbas to address UN Security Council on Feb. 20

Saudi, UAE envoys bid to end standoff in Aden

Syria regime strikes kill 20 civilians in north

Libya gunmen block return of displaced from pro-Kadhafi town

 