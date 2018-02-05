First Published: 2018-02-05
Lebanese Kurds protest Turkey’s Syria operation
Hundreds protest in support of Syria’s Kurds in Beirut, say ‘world is against us’ despite defeating IS.
Middle East Online

They described feeling abandoned by Washington

AWKAR - Hundreds of Kurds protested in Lebanon on Monday against Turkey's military offensive in Syria's Kurdish enclave of Afrin.

Several demonstrations in support of Syria's Kurds have taken place in the Lebanese capital and across the world since Ankara launched its operation last month.

The demonstrators, some of them refugees and others members of Lebanon's long-established Kurdish community, held their protest near the US embassy on the outskirts of Beirut.

They described feeling abandoned by Washington.

"We brought an end to the Islamic State group in the world and now the entire world is against us," said one demonstrator, who gave his name as Rida and who was originally from Afrin.

The Kurds in Syria were the main partner on the ground for the US-led coalition that has carried out thousands of air strikes against the jihadists since 2014.

They spearheaded a massive offensive that last year expelled IS from Raqa, the city that was the inner sanctum of its now-defunct "caliphate".

Now many feel the United States and its allies in the coalition are doing little to protect them from neighbouring Turkey, which is alarmed by the consolidation of Kurdish-held territory along its border with Syria.

Turkey has carried out air strikes and used its Syrian rebel allies to attack the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), a group Ankara considers a terrorist organisation linked to the Kurdish insurgency active on its own soil.

Several of the protesters at the demonstration, which passed without any incident, were carrying olive branches and waving YPG posters.

Some of them also held portraits of a Kurdish female combattant, Barin Kobani, whose corpse appeared in a shocking video last week.

Her family and Kurdish officials have accused Turkish-backed rebels of "defiling" her body.
 

Syrians treated for ‘suffocation’ after regime strikes

Tillerson chasing Hezbollah's funding networks in Argentina

PLO considers suspending recognition of Israel

Dubai airport retains top international spot in 2017

Morocco outclass Nigeria in CHAN final

Israeli stock exchange bullish on blockchain, cagey on crypto

Palestinian stabs Israeli to death near West Bank settlement

Syrian refugees facing a cold future

Indian PM to visit Palestine on Middle East tour

Lebanese Kurds protest Turkey’s Syria operation

Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel ballistic missile

South Sudan peace talks kick off in Ethiopia

23 killed in Syria strikes on rebel area near Damascus

Turkey sets up ‘observation point’ in Syria’s Idlib

Netherlands withdraws Turkey ambassador as tensions rise

Can Morocco offer a new plan of action on migration for Africa?

Turkish government pitching Syria incursion as means of sending refugees back home

Feud between president and speaker threatens Lebanon’s March 8 alliance

Bodies of 16 migrants recovered off Morocco coast

Muslim World League elicits positive reactions as it rejects Holocaust denial

Iran oil minister lashes out at Trump

Israel to legalise rogue settlement in response to rabbi murder

Turkey threatens to target US in Syria

MENA’s youth bulge is a regional security challenge

Iraq’s bid to boost oil production faces challenges

Iran says US nuclear policy brings world 'closer to annihilation’

Egypt faces budget crisis because of rising oil prices

HRW condemns Turkey's 'lethal force' against fleeing Syrians

Turkey says Assad must go 'at some point'

Cooperation on water could be key to Middle East peace

Migrants in Libya protest detention

Book culture returns to Iraq's Mosul

US warnings over possible sarin use in Syria

Syria Kurds outraged over mutilated body of female fighter

US targets Hezbollah financier with sanctions

Turkey detains 13 over Syria operation criticism backlash

At least 90 feared dead in shipwreck off Libya

Turkey slams US terror designation for Hamas chief

Increasingly vulnerable Qatar splashes money on defence

Iran women defy dress code

Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza after rocket fired

Abbas to address UN Security Council on Feb. 20

Saudi, UAE envoys bid to end standoff in Aden

Syria regime strikes kill 20 civilians in north

Libya gunmen block return of displaced from pro-Kadhafi town

 