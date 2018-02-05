First Published: 2018-02-05
Palestinian stabs Israeli to death near West Bank settlement
Video shows Ben Gal waiting for bus before assailant crosses road, stabs him to death near entrance to settlement Ariel.
Middle East Online

Twenty Palestinians and two Israelis have been killed since Trump's December 6 announcement

NABLUS - A Palestinian stabbed and killed an Israeli man near a major West Bank settlement on Monday before fleeing the scene, Israeli authorities said.

"Israeli man murdered in stabbing attack in Ariel," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said in a statement, referring to the settlement in the occupied West Bank.

He said that security forces were searching for the attacker.

The victim was identified by an internal settler communique as Itamar Ben Gal, in his 40s and a resident of Har Bracha settlement near the West Bank city of Nablus.

The Israeli army identified the assailant as a Palestinian and said the incident occurred at a bus stop at the entrance to Ariel.

A video published online showed Ben Gal waiting for a bus as the assailant crosses the road and stabs him in the chest.

The army said an Israeli soldier pursued the attacker in his car and hit him with the vehicle, but he escaped.

The area around the settlement was closed off after the stabbing, eyewitnesses said.

Hamas, the Islamist Palestinian movement that controls the Gaza Strip, welcomed the attack, saying it showed the "Jerusalem Intifada (uprising) continues".

Tensions have risen since US President Donald Trump's controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, which angered Palestinians who also see the city as their capital.

Twenty Palestinians and two Israelis have been killed since Trump's December 6 announcement.

The majority of Palestinians died in clashes with Israeli forces, while Israeli Rabbi Raziel Shevach was shot dead on January 8 near another settlement in the northern West Bank.

Israeli forces have killed two people during raids searching for the man suspected of killing Shevach.

Ariel, one of the largest settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, is near Nablus and 35 kilometres (22 miles) north of Jerusalem.
 

Syrians treated for ‘suffocation’ after regime strikes

Tillerson chasing Hezbollah's funding networks in Argentina

PLO considers suspending recognition of Israel

Dubai airport retains top international spot in 2017

Morocco outclass Nigeria in CHAN final

Israeli stock exchange bullish on blockchain, cagey on crypto

Palestinian stabs Israeli to death near West Bank settlement

Syrian refugees facing a cold future

Indian PM to visit Palestine on Middle East tour

Lebanese Kurds protest Turkey’s Syria operation

Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel ballistic missile

South Sudan peace talks kick off in Ethiopia

23 killed in Syria strikes on rebel area near Damascus

Turkey sets up ‘observation point’ in Syria’s Idlib

Netherlands withdraws Turkey ambassador as tensions rise

Can Morocco offer a new plan of action on migration for Africa?

Turkish government pitching Syria incursion as means of sending refugees back home

Feud between president and speaker threatens Lebanon’s March 8 alliance

Bodies of 16 migrants recovered off Morocco coast

Muslim World League elicits positive reactions as it rejects Holocaust denial

Iran oil minister lashes out at Trump

Israel to legalise rogue settlement in response to rabbi murder

Turkey threatens to target US in Syria

MENA’s youth bulge is a regional security challenge

Iraq’s bid to boost oil production faces challenges

Iran says US nuclear policy brings world 'closer to annihilation’

Egypt faces budget crisis because of rising oil prices

HRW condemns Turkey's 'lethal force' against fleeing Syrians

Turkey says Assad must go 'at some point'

Cooperation on water could be key to Middle East peace

Migrants in Libya protest detention

Book culture returns to Iraq's Mosul

US warnings over possible sarin use in Syria

Syria Kurds outraged over mutilated body of female fighter

US targets Hezbollah financier with sanctions

Turkey detains 13 over Syria operation criticism backlash

At least 90 feared dead in shipwreck off Libya

Turkey slams US terror designation for Hamas chief

Increasingly vulnerable Qatar splashes money on defence

Iran women defy dress code

Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza after rocket fired

Abbas to address UN Security Council on Feb. 20

Saudi, UAE envoys bid to end standoff in Aden

Syria regime strikes kill 20 civilians in north

Libya gunmen block return of displaced from pro-Kadhafi town

 