First Published: 2018-02-06
UN appeals for one-month Syria truce for aid
UN calls for ‘immediate cessation of hostilities’ to allow aid to reach hundreds of thousands of critically sick, wounded Syrian civilians.
Middle East Online

Regime and allied forces are currently engaged in military operations against rebels and jihadists

DAMASCUS - The United Nations in Syria appealed on Tuesday for a one-month truce in the conflict to allow aid to reach hundreds of thousands of civilians in urgent need of assistance.

In a statement issued in Damascus, the UN said a humanitarian crisis was unfolding in several parts of the country to which it was not being given access.

The UN's humanitarian coordinator and top envoys in Syria called "for an immediate cessation of hostilities lasting for at least one month throughout Syria."

The measure would "enable the delivery of humanitarian aid and services, evacuation of the critically sick and wounded, and alleviation of people's suffering, to the extent possible, wherever they are," the UN said.

It went on to list some of the emergencies across Syria, where conflict has raged uninterrupted for almost seven years, killing more than 300,000 people and displacing millions.

Regime and allied forces are currently engaged in military operations against rebels and jihadists on several fronts, including in the northwestern province of Idlib and on the outskirts of Damascus.

On January 20, Turkish forces backing Syrian rebels launched a major operation against the Kurdish-controlled region of Afrin in the north of the country.

Large numbers of people who were displaced by last year's operations against the Islamic State group in the Raqa and Deir Ezzor regions are still in urgent need of humanitarian relief.

The UN said existing agreements on the delivery of aid were not being honoured and stressed that "if access was granted, three convoys could be dispatched each week, reaching over 700,000 people in these areas in two months."

While the fighting is abating in some parts of the country, the humanitarian crisis is still in full swing and aid groups predict a further 1.5 million people will be displaced in 2018.
 

Libya forces may be colluding with migrant smugglers

Yemen loyalists retake southwestern town from rebels

Tillerson chasing Hezbollah's funding networks in Argentina

PLO considers suspending recognition of Israel

Morocco outclass Nigeria in CHAN final

Rights group calls for review of Moroccan activist’s sentence

Iran rejects request to review academic’s death sentence

Regime strikes kill civilians in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

UN appeals for one-month Syria truce for aid

Saudi Telecom signs MoU to broadcast Saudi soccer

Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman blamed for West Bank ambush

Turkish soldier killed in Syria's Idlib

Israeli stock exchange bullish on blockchain, cagey on crypto

Palestinian stabs Israeli to death near West Bank settlement

Syrian refugees facing a cold future

Indian PM to visit Palestine on Middle East tour

Lebanese Kurds protest Turkey’s Syria operation

Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel ballistic missile

South Sudan peace talks kick off in Ethiopia

23 killed in Syria strikes on rebel area near Damascus

Turkey sets up ‘observation point’ in Syria’s Idlib

Netherlands withdraws Turkey ambassador as tensions rise

Can Morocco offer a new plan of action on migration for Africa?

Turkish government pitching Syria incursion as means of sending refugees back home

Feud between president and speaker threatens Lebanon’s March 8 alliance

Dubai airport retains top international spot in 2017

Bodies of 16 migrants recovered off Morocco coast

Syrians treated for ‘suffocation’ after regime strikes

Muslim World League elicits positive reactions as it rejects Holocaust denial

Iran oil minister lashes out at Trump

Israel to legalise rogue settlement in response to rabbi murder

Turkey threatens to target US in Syria

MENA’s youth bulge is a regional security challenge

Iraq’s bid to boost oil production faces challenges

Iran says US nuclear policy brings world 'closer to annihilation’

Egypt faces budget crisis because of rising oil prices

HRW condemns Turkey's 'lethal force' against fleeing Syrians

Turkey says Assad must go 'at some point'

Cooperation on water could be key to Middle East peace

Migrants in Libya protest detention

Book culture returns to Iraq's Mosul

US warnings over possible sarin use in Syria

Syria Kurds outraged over mutilated body of female fighter

US targets Hezbollah financier with sanctions

Turkey detains 13 over Syria operation criticism backlash

 