First Published: 2018-02-06
Turkey's first nuclear power plant set for investor shake-up
Turkish consortium leaves project to build Turkey's first nuclear power plant due to failure to agree commercial terms.
Middle East Online

Private companies will be replaced by state-run Turkish energy firm EUAS.

ISTANBUL - The Turkish consortium that was to build Turkey's first nuclear power plant in a joint venture with the Russian atomic energy agency has pulled out of the ambitious project, reports said on Tuesday.

The Cengiz-Kolin-Kalyon (CKK) consortium -- made out of three major privately-owned Turkish industrial conglomerates -- has left the project due to a failure to agree commercial terms, the state run Anadolu news agency said.

Contacted by AFP, Cengiz Holding, one of the companies in the consortium, declined to comment.

A Russian newspaper carried a similar report, saying that the private companies would be replaced by a state-run Turkish energy firm.

Russia's state atomic energy cooperation Rosatom is to build the plant at Akkuyu in the southern Turkish Mediterranean province of Mersin.

Rosatom holds the majority 51 percent stake in the project, with the Turkish consortium 49 percent.

The atomic power station is the first of three already being planned by energy resource-poor Turkey to meet the needs of its growing 80 million population.

Its construction is a major symbol of the current close relations between Ankara and Moscow after a reconciliation deal in summer 2016 ended a bitter half year row over Syria.

Turkish officials expect construction of the plant to begin this year with the facility starting to come online from 2023, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the modern Turkish Republic.

Russian daily RBK quoted two sources close to the project as confirming CKK was leaving the project, adding it would be replaced by state-run Turkish energy firm EUAS.

A Rosatom spokesperson confirmed to the paper that it was continuing to look for investors and "EUAS is one of the companies with whom we are in talks."

RBK said the final agreement between shareholders on the building of the plant was to have been signed in late 2017 but this never happened.

Russian media have said that both sides wanted private Turkish investors to partner Rosatom in the project but its financial demands have meant that this was not possible.
 

Erdogan warns US to quit Syria's Manbij

Libya forces may be colluding with migrant smugglers

Yemen loyalists retake southwestern town from rebels

Tillerson chasing Hezbollah's funding networks in Argentina

War catches up with Syrians in Idlib

Israel hopes for changes to Polish Holocaust bill

Thousands of Yemeni dialysis patients at risk of death

Iran president rules out negotiations over missiles

Jordan OKs construction of oil pipeline from Iraq

Turkish minister’s speech interrupted by robot heckler

Truck protest closes Gaza border crossing

Hundreds protest in Kurdish-held Syrian enclave

Erdogan calls on anti-war doctors to be stripped of ‘Turkish’ status

Family of Tunisian opposition leader demands ‘truth’ about his death

Iraq publishes list of most wanted fugitives

Regime strikes kill civilians in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

UN says investigating chemical weapons use in Syria

G5 Sahel summit gets under way

Rights group calls for review of Moroccan activist’s sentence

Iran rejects request to review academic’s death sentence

UN appeals for one-month Syria truce for aid

Saudi Telecom signs MoU to broadcast Saudi soccer

Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman blamed for West Bank ambush

Turkish soldier killed in Syria's Idlib

Israeli stock exchange bullish on blockchain, cagey on crypto

Palestinian stabs Israeli to death near West Bank settlement

Syrian refugees facing a cold future

Indian PM to visit Palestine on Middle East tour

Lebanese Kurds protest Turkey’s Syria operation

Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel ballistic missile

South Sudan peace talks kick off in Ethiopia

23 killed in Syria strikes on rebel area near Damascus

Turkey sets up ‘observation point’ in Syria’s Idlib

Netherlands withdraws Turkey ambassador as tensions rise

Can Morocco offer a new plan of action on migration for Africa?

Turkish government pitching Syria incursion as means of sending refugees back home

Feud between president and speaker threatens Lebanon’s March 8 alliance

Dubai airport retains top international spot in 2017

Bodies of 16 migrants recovered off Morocco coast

Morocco outclass Nigeria in CHAN final

Syrians treated for ‘suffocation’ after regime strikes

Muslim World League elicits positive reactions as it rejects Holocaust denial

Iran oil minister lashes out at Trump

Israel to legalise rogue settlement in response to rabbi murder

Turkey threatens to target US in Syria


 