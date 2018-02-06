First Published: 2018-02-06
Iran rejects request to review academic’s death sentence
Djalali, specialist in emergency medicine resident in Sweden, held since April 2016 accused of passing information to Israel.
Middle East Online

"We will file a new request with the Supreme Court"

TEHRAN - Iran's Supreme Court has rejected a request to review the death sentence given to university professor Ahmadreza Djalali, accused of passing information to Israel, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

"The judge rejected our request on Sunday in less than an hour," said lawyer Zeinab Taheri.

"We will file a new request with the Supreme Court to demand that the dossier be read, given the sensitivity of the case."

Djalali, a specialist in emergency medicine resident in Sweden, was detained in April 2016 after a brief visit to Iran.

He was found guilty in October of passing information about two Iranian nuclear scientists to Israel's Mossad intelligence agency that led to their assassinations.

The Supreme Court confirmed the death sentence against him in December, which was criticised by human rights group Amnesty International as running "roughshod over the rule of law".

Djalali's lawyer said she could file multiple requests for the case to be reviewed, although there was no guarantee any would be accepted.

His sentence has been condemned by the Vrije Universiteit Brussel in Belgium where he was a visiting professor at the time of his detention, and the European Union has said it is closely following the case.

A total of five Iranian scientists -- four of them involved in the country's nuclear programme -- were killed in bomb and gun attacks in Tehran between 2010 and 2012 at the height of tensions over the country's nuclear ambitions.

Iran has accused Mossad and the CIA of ordering the killings.
 

Erdogan warns US to quit Syria's Manbij

Libya forces may be colluding with migrant smugglers

Yemen loyalists retake southwestern town from rebels

Tillerson chasing Hezbollah's funding networks in Argentina

War catches up with Syrians in Idlib

Israel hopes for changes to Polish Holocaust bill

Thousands of Yemeni dialysis patients at risk of death

Iran president rules out negotiations over missiles

Jordan OKs construction of oil pipeline from Iraq

Turkish minister’s speech interrupted by robot heckler

Truck protest closes Gaza border crossing

Hundreds protest in Kurdish-held Syrian enclave

Erdogan calls on anti-war doctors to be stripped of ‘Turkish’ status

Family of Tunisian opposition leader demands ‘truth’ about his death

Iraq publishes list of most wanted fugitives

Regime strikes kill civilians in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

UN says investigating chemical weapons use in Syria

G5 Sahel summit gets under way

Rights group calls for review of Moroccan activist’s sentence

Iran rejects request to review academic’s death sentence

UN appeals for one-month Syria truce for aid

Saudi Telecom signs MoU to broadcast Saudi soccer

Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman blamed for West Bank ambush

Turkish soldier killed in Syria's Idlib

Israeli stock exchange bullish on blockchain, cagey on crypto

Palestinian stabs Israeli to death near West Bank settlement

Syrian refugees facing a cold future

Indian PM to visit Palestine on Middle East tour

Lebanese Kurds protest Turkey’s Syria operation

Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel ballistic missile

South Sudan peace talks kick off in Ethiopia

23 killed in Syria strikes on rebel area near Damascus

Turkey sets up ‘observation point’ in Syria’s Idlib

Netherlands withdraws Turkey ambassador as tensions rise

Can Morocco offer a new plan of action on migration for Africa?

Turkish government pitching Syria incursion as means of sending refugees back home

Feud between president and speaker threatens Lebanon’s March 8 alliance

Dubai airport retains top international spot in 2017

Bodies of 16 migrants recovered off Morocco coast

Morocco outclass Nigeria in CHAN final

Syrians treated for ‘suffocation’ after regime strikes

Muslim World League elicits positive reactions as it rejects Holocaust denial

Iran oil minister lashes out at Trump

Israel to legalise rogue settlement in response to rabbi murder

Turkey threatens to target US in Syria


 