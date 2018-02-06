First Published: 2018-02-06
Rights group calls for review of Moroccan activist’s sentence
Iamrachen convicted in November of ‘defending terrorism’, HRW says sentence based on ‘possibly coerced confession’
Middle East Online

Iamrachen was a member of the Al-Hirak al-Shaabi, or "Popular Movement"

TUNIS - Human Rights Watch called on Morocco Tuesday to urgently reexamine the sentencing of an activist to five years in prison based on a confession that it said may have been coerced.

El Mortada Iamrachen, a 31-year-old member of a protest movement in Morocco's neglected northern Rif region, was convicted in November of "defending terrorism" and incitement.

A court is expected to hear his appeal on Wednesday.

New York-based HRW said Iamrachen's conviction was based on a "possibly coerced confession".

"Once again, a Moroccan activist is thrown in prison after his contested confession is used to convict him," said the group's Middle East and North Africa director Sarah Leah Whitson.

"This may well not be a terrorism case at all, but rather a twisted effort to punish yet another leader of a protest movement that the Moroccan government seems determined to crush."

HRW said Iamrachen was accused of praising and inciting acts of terrorism in Facebook posts about news including the assassination of Russia's ambassador in Turkey in December 2016.

In another post, the activist wrote of telling a journalist that Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri had ordered him to import weapons into the Rif region, but he said in court that the post was sarcastic, according to HRW.

The court rejected his claim that his confession had been coerced by police who threatened to publish private pictures of his wife that were found on his laptop, the rights group said.

Iamrachen was a member of the Al-Hirak al-Shaabi, or "Popular Movement", a group calling for jobs and an end to graft in the Rif region.

More than 400 people have been detained since May, including the protest movement's leader, and dozens sentenced to prison over the unrest.
 

Erdogan warns US to quit Syria's Manbij

Libya forces may be colluding with migrant smugglers

Yemen loyalists retake southwestern town from rebels

Tillerson chasing Hezbollah's funding networks in Argentina

War catches up with Syrians in Idlib

Israel hopes for changes to Polish Holocaust bill

Thousands of Yemeni dialysis patients at risk of death

Iran president rules out negotiations over missiles

Jordan OKs construction of oil pipeline from Iraq

Turkish minister’s speech interrupted by robot heckler

Truck protest closes Gaza border crossing

Hundreds protest in Kurdish-held Syrian enclave

Erdogan calls on anti-war doctors to be stripped of ‘Turkish’ status

Family of Tunisian opposition leader demands ‘truth’ about his death

Iraq publishes list of most wanted fugitives

Regime strikes kill civilians in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

UN says investigating chemical weapons use in Syria

G5 Sahel summit gets under way

Rights group calls for review of Moroccan activist’s sentence

Iran rejects request to review academic’s death sentence

UN appeals for one-month Syria truce for aid

Saudi Telecom signs MoU to broadcast Saudi soccer

Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman blamed for West Bank ambush

Turkish soldier killed in Syria's Idlib

Israeli stock exchange bullish on blockchain, cagey on crypto

Palestinian stabs Israeli to death near West Bank settlement

Syrian refugees facing a cold future

Indian PM to visit Palestine on Middle East tour

Lebanese Kurds protest Turkey’s Syria operation

Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel ballistic missile

South Sudan peace talks kick off in Ethiopia

23 killed in Syria strikes on rebel area near Damascus

Turkey sets up ‘observation point’ in Syria’s Idlib

Netherlands withdraws Turkey ambassador as tensions rise

Can Morocco offer a new plan of action on migration for Africa?

Turkish government pitching Syria incursion as means of sending refugees back home

Feud between president and speaker threatens Lebanon’s March 8 alliance

Dubai airport retains top international spot in 2017

Bodies of 16 migrants recovered off Morocco coast

Morocco outclass Nigeria in CHAN final

Syrians treated for ‘suffocation’ after regime strikes

Muslim World League elicits positive reactions as it rejects Holocaust denial

Iran oil minister lashes out at Trump

Israel to legalise rogue settlement in response to rabbi murder

Turkey threatens to target US in Syria


 