First Published: 2018-02-06
Iraq publishes list of most wanted fugitives
List of fugitives wanted by authorities internationally is headed by IS leader al-Baghdadi.
Middle East Online

IS leader appears featured under his real name Ibrahim Awad Ibrahim Ali al-Badri al-Samarrai.

BAGHDAD - Iraqi authorities published a list of most wanted fugitives on Tuesday headed by elusive Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and his number two.

It was the second list Iraq had published this week of people wanted on suspicion of belonging to the Islamic State group, Al-Qaeda or the Baath Party of executed dictator Saddam Hussein.

"They are more dangerous than those who appeared on the first list published on Sunday and they are wanted internationally whereas the others are wanted only by the Iraqi courts," a security official told AFP.

The IS leader appears on the list under his real name Ibrahim Awad Ibrahim Ali al-Badri al-Samarrai.

His deputy is listed as Abdel Rahman al-Qaduli rather than his nom de guerre Abu Alaa al-Afari.

Seven other Iraqis are on the list as are five foreigners accused of IS membership -- two Saudis, a Jordanian, a Yemeni and a Qatari.

Sunday's list contained the names of 60 wanted suspect, all but one of them Iraqis.

It includes the name of Saddam's daughter Raghad, who lives in neighbouring Jordan.

It also features 28 suspected IS jihadists, 12 from Al-Qaeda and 20 Baathists.
 

Erdogan warns US to quit Syria's Manbij

Libya forces may be colluding with migrant smugglers

Yemen loyalists retake southwestern town from rebels

Tillerson chasing Hezbollah's funding networks in Argentina

War catches up with Syrians in Idlib

Israel hopes for changes to Polish Holocaust bill

Thousands of Yemeni dialysis patients at risk of death

Iran president rules out negotiations over missiles

Jordan OKs construction of oil pipeline from Iraq

Turkish minister’s speech interrupted by robot heckler

Truck protest closes Gaza border crossing

Hundreds protest in Kurdish-held Syrian enclave

Erdogan calls on anti-war doctors to be stripped of ‘Turkish’ status

Family of Tunisian opposition leader demands ‘truth’ about his death

Iraq publishes list of most wanted fugitives

Regime strikes kill civilians in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

UN says investigating chemical weapons use in Syria

G5 Sahel summit gets under way

Rights group calls for review of Moroccan activist’s sentence

Iran rejects request to review academic’s death sentence

UN appeals for one-month Syria truce for aid

Saudi Telecom signs MoU to broadcast Saudi soccer

Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman blamed for West Bank ambush

Turkish soldier killed in Syria's Idlib

Israeli stock exchange bullish on blockchain, cagey on crypto

Palestinian stabs Israeli to death near West Bank settlement

Syrian refugees facing a cold future

Indian PM to visit Palestine on Middle East tour

Lebanese Kurds protest Turkey’s Syria operation

Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel ballistic missile

South Sudan peace talks kick off in Ethiopia

23 killed in Syria strikes on rebel area near Damascus

Turkey sets up ‘observation point’ in Syria’s Idlib

Netherlands withdraws Turkey ambassador as tensions rise

Can Morocco offer a new plan of action on migration for Africa?

Turkish government pitching Syria incursion as means of sending refugees back home

Feud between president and speaker threatens Lebanon’s March 8 alliance

Dubai airport retains top international spot in 2017

Bodies of 16 migrants recovered off Morocco coast

Morocco outclass Nigeria in CHAN final

Syrians treated for ‘suffocation’ after regime strikes

Muslim World League elicits positive reactions as it rejects Holocaust denial

Iran oil minister lashes out at Trump

Israel to legalise rogue settlement in response to rabbi murder

Turkey threatens to target US in Syria


 