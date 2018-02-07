First Published: 2018-02-07
Doha Cultivates Support in Washington
Because Qatar hosts US and international forces at Al Udeid Air Base — from which the US military coordinates data and intelligence from satellites, drones and radar — Doha has spent considerable effort in cultivating friends in the Pentagon and within the US defense industry, explains Mark Habeeb.
Middle East Online

The governments of Qatar and the United States held the inaugural US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue in Washington on January 30, the latest effort by Doha to solidify support within the US State Department and Pentagon against the background of mixed signals coming out of the Trump administration.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and US Secretary of Defense James Mattis co-chaired the opening session with Qatari Minister of State for Defense Khalid al-Attiyah and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The US Secretaries of Energy, Commerce and the Treasury also held discussions with their Qatari counterparts.

During the meetings, the Qatari ministers hinted at possible future military purchases of several billion more dollars beyond the mega-deals already signed in recent weeks.

In opening statements, both Mattis and Tillerson offered favourable words about the bilateral relationship. Mattis said that “The US enjoys a longstanding defense relationship with Qatar [and is] grateful to Qatar for their longstanding support of America’s presence and commitment to regional security, including information sharing and counterterrorism.”

Both Mattis and Tillerson called on all sides in the dispute pitting Qatar against a Saudi-led Arab quartet to calm tensions and said that a united Gulf Cooperation Council is necessary to ensure regional stability.

“A united Gulf Cooperation Council bolsters our effectiveness on many fronts, particularly on counterterrorism, defeating ISIS Daesh, and countering the spread of Iran’s malign influence,” Mattis said. Tillerson chimed in, “It is critical that all parties minimize rhetoric, exercise restraint to avoid further escalation and work toward a resolution.”

Qatar’s foreign minister said that “Qatar and its people have been illegally and unjustifiably blockaded” and thanked the US Congress and the Trump administration for taking what he said was a “just position” on the trade and travel boycott.

In fact, the Trump administration’s position on the dispute never has been perfectly clear, which has created bureaucratic openings in Washington that have allowed Doha to cultivate powerful allies. When the crisis first erupted, President Donald Trump tweeted support for the boycott and Riyadh’s position and voiced criticism of Qatar’s support for extremist groups, even suggesting that such support was coming from high levels in Qatar. A few weeks later, he offered to mediate the conflict. And in early January, Trump thanked Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani for his efforts to counter terrorism.

With these kinds of mixed signals coming from the top, virtually any official in Washington can present evidence to justify virtually any position.

Because Qatar hosts US and international forces at Al Udeid Air Base — from which the US military coordinates data and intelligence from satellites, drones and radar — Doha has spent considerable effort in cultivating friends in the Pentagon and within the US defense industry. During the Strategic Dialogue, US and Qatari officials issued a Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, affirming the two countries’ joint commitment to “promoting peace and stability” and “countering the scourge of terrorism.”

The Joint Declaration also referenced the $24.7 billion Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program between the US and Qatar, and noted that US military sales to Qatar “have resulted in over 110,000 American jobs and the sustainment of critical military capabilities for the United States.”

The Qatari delegation also bore a gift for the US airline industry, as state-owned Qatar Airways announced that it has agreed to release detailed and audited financial statements in response to long-running accusations by US airlines that the carrier is illegally subsidized by its government.

A coalition representing the largest US carriers — American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines — praised the announcement as a victory for the US airline industry. The US airlines’ complaint also has targeted the two largest UAE-based carriers, Etihad Airways and Emirates.

Mark Habeeb is East-West editor of The Arab Weekly and adjunct professor of Global Politics and Security at Georgetown University in Washington.

Copyright ©2018 The Arab Weekly
 

French FM demands all Iranian militia leave Syria

Erdogan warns US to quit Syria's Manbij

Yemen loyalists retake southwestern town from rebels

Iran sends sick American back to jail

War catches up with Syrians in Idlib

Libya commander wanted by ICC ‘hands himself in’ to strongman’s forces

New government raids on Syria rebel enclave kill 7

Iraqi army moves to secure planned oil route to Iran

Israel hopes for changes to Polish Holocaust bill

Thousands of Yemeni dialysis patients at risk of death

Iran president rules out negotiations over missiles

Jordan OKs construction of oil pipeline from Iraq

Turkish minister’s speech interrupted by robot heckler

Truck protest closes Gaza border crossing

Hundreds protest in Kurdish-held Syrian enclave

Erdogan calls on anti-war doctors to be stripped of ‘Turkish’ status

Family of Tunisian opposition leader demands ‘truth’ about his death

Iraq publishes list of most wanted fugitives

Regime strikes kill civilians in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

UN says investigating chemical weapons use in Syria

G5 Sahel summit gets under way

Rights group calls for review of Moroccan activist’s sentence

Iran rejects request to review academic’s death sentence

UN appeals for one-month Syria truce for aid

Saudi Telecom signs MoU to broadcast Saudi soccer

Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman blamed for West Bank ambush

Turkish soldier killed in Syria's Idlib

Libya forces may be colluding with migrant smugglers

Israeli stock exchange bullish on blockchain, cagey on crypto

Palestinian stabs Israeli to death near West Bank settlement

Syrian refugees facing a cold future

Indian PM to visit Palestine on Middle East tour

Lebanese Kurds protest Turkey’s Syria operation

Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel ballistic missile

South Sudan peace talks kick off in Ethiopia

23 killed in Syria strikes on rebel area near Damascus

Turkey sets up ‘observation point’ in Syria’s Idlib

Netherlands withdraws Turkey ambassador as tensions rise

Can Morocco offer a new plan of action on migration for Africa?

Turkish government pitching Syria incursion as means of sending refugees back home

Feud between president and speaker threatens Lebanon’s March 8 alliance

Dubai airport retains top international spot in 2017

Bodies of 16 migrants recovered off Morocco coast

Morocco outclass Nigeria in CHAN final

Tillerson chasing Hezbollah's funding networks in Argentina

 