First Published: 2018-02-07
Libya commander wanted by ICC ‘hands himself in’ to strongman’s forces
Al-Werfalli announces on video that he is handing himself over to military police after being under arrest warrant for past six months for war crimes.
Middle East Online

In the footage Werfalli insisted on his "innocence"

BENGHAZI - A Libyan commander wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges announced he has handed himself in to the allied forces of strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Mahmoud al-Werfalli -- who commands the Benghazi-based Al-Saiqa Brigade loyal to Haftar -- has been under an arrest warrant for the past six months over the cold-blooded executions of at least 33 people in 2016 and 2017.

Calls for Werfalli to face justice have grown since he was accused of personally shooting dead some 10 jihadist prisoners last month at the scene of a deadly bomb attack on a mosque in Benghazi, Libya's second city.

In a video posted on Facebook overnight Tuesday to Wednesday, the commander announced "I am handing myself in to military police" under the command of Haftar, whose forces dominate the east of the country.

The claim could not be independently verified.

In the footage Werfalli insisted on his "innocence" and justified the executions as "sentences" against jihadist "killers".

This is not the first time that Werfalli has reportedly been held by Haftar's forces.

When his arrest warrant was issued in August 2017 Haftar's forces insisted he was in their custody and would face a military trial.

The United Nations in late January reiterated its demand for "the handing over of Mahmoud al-Werfalli immediately to the ICC in The Hague" after the latest reported killings in Benghazi.

The UN said it had documented "at least five similar cases, in 2017 alone, carried out or ordered by Werfalli".

Libya has been mired in chaos and violence since longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi was ousted and killed in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

A UN-backed unity government based in the capital Tripoli has struggled to assert its authority outside western Libya. Haftar supports a rival administration based in the east.

The UN is currently trying to negotiate an end to the current political turmoil by agreeing parliamentary and presidential elections later this year, but there is deep scepticism over whether they will take place.
 

French FM demands all Iranian militia leave Syria

Erdogan warns US to quit Syria's Manbij

Yemen loyalists retake southwestern town from rebels

Iran sends sick American back to jail

War catches up with Syrians in Idlib

Morocco PM glugs water to prove it's not polluted

Bahrain accuses Iran of arming men suspected of bombing pipeline

Civil society warns Tunisia still struggles on rights

Sahel leaders want more funds for anti-jihadist force

Turkey says met EU conditions for visa-free travel

Global watchdog probing all reports of Syria chemical attacks

New government raids on Syria rebel enclave kill 23 civilians

Libya commander wanted by ICC ‘hands himself in’ to strongman’s forces

Iraqi army moves to secure planned oil route to Iran

Israel hopes for changes to Polish Holocaust bill

Thousands of Yemeni dialysis patients at risk of death

Iran president rules out negotiations over missiles

Jordan OKs construction of oil pipeline from Iraq

Turkish minister’s speech interrupted by robot heckler

Truck protest closes Gaza border crossing

Hundreds protest in Kurdish-held Syrian enclave

Erdogan calls on anti-war doctors to be stripped of ‘Turkish’ status

Family of Tunisian opposition leader demands ‘truth’ about his death

Iraq publishes list of most wanted fugitives

Regime strikes kill civilians in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

UN says investigating chemical weapons use in Syria

G5 Sahel summit gets under way

Rights group calls for review of Moroccan activist’s sentence

Iran rejects request to review academic’s death sentence

UN appeals for one-month Syria truce for aid

Saudi Telecom signs MoU to broadcast Saudi soccer

Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman blamed for West Bank ambush

Turkish soldier killed in Syria's Idlib

Libya forces may be colluding with migrant smugglers

Israeli stock exchange bullish on blockchain, cagey on crypto

Palestinian stabs Israeli to death near West Bank settlement

Syrian refugees facing a cold future

Indian PM to visit Palestine on Middle East tour

Lebanese Kurds protest Turkey’s Syria operation

Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel ballistic missile

South Sudan peace talks kick off in Ethiopia

23 killed in Syria strikes on rebel area near Damascus

Turkey sets up ‘observation point’ in Syria’s Idlib

Netherlands withdraws Turkey ambassador as tensions rise

Can Morocco offer a new plan of action on migration for Africa?

 