First Published: 2018-02-07
Turkey says met EU conditions for visa-free travel
Turkey has long been irritated that Brussels has not yet approved visa liberalisation because of its continued calls for Ankara to reform its anti-terror laws.
Middle East Online

Relations between the EU and Turkey have taken a nosedive since the July 2016 failed coup.

ANKARA - Turkey said on Wednesday it had fulfilled all conditions on visa-free travel to Europe, adding it hoped Brussels would respond and lend "momentum" to better ties between Ankara and the EU.

As part of a controversial agreement signed in March 2016, the EU offered Ankara billions of euros and visa liberalisation in exchange for Turkey stemming the flow of migrants after Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II.

But Turkey has long been irritated that Brussels has not yet approved visa liberalisation because of its continued calls for Ankara to reform its anti-terror laws.

"The 72 criteria for visa-free travel have been completed," presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told reporters in Ankara, saying Turkey had informed the EU.

"We hope and expect that this will add new momentum to Turkey-EU relations."

Kalin hailed the development, saying "from today we can say there is a new process".

Kalin did not elaborate on how Turkey intended to satisfy the EU on anti-terror laws.

His comments came after European Council chief Donald Tusk's spokesman said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would meet top EU officials next month in Bulgaria.

Relations between the EU and Turkey have taken a nosedive since the July 2016 failed coup as well as Brussels' continued objections to Ankara's crackdown. Over 140,000 people have been suspended or sacked over alleged links to coup-plotters.

Membership talks that officially began in 2005 have stalled since the coup bid, to the chagrin of Erdogan who previously said the wait was "exhausting".

"If this is secured, the perception of the EU will change in Turkey without a doubt," Kalin insisted, adding Turks have long deserved the right to access the Schengen zone without the need for a visa.

According to Metropoll research company, 51.7 percent of Turks surveyed in January said Turkey should not become an EU member, compared with 35.5 in support of it.

Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron said Turkey should renounce its ambition of becoming a member of the EU and settle instead for a looser "partnership".

But Erdogan told an Italian newspaper this week that Turkey rejected such proposals, saying Turkey wanted full membership and urged the EU to "keep its promises".
 

French FM demands all Iranian militia leave Syria

Erdogan warns US to quit Syria's Manbij

Yemen loyalists retake southwestern town from rebels

Iran sends sick American back to jail

War catches up with Syrians in Idlib

Morocco PM glugs water to prove it's not polluted

Bahrain accuses Iran of arming men suspected of bombing pipeline

Civil society warns Tunisia still struggles on rights

Sahel leaders want more funds for anti-jihadist force

Turkey says met EU conditions for visa-free travel

Global watchdog probing all reports of Syria chemical attacks

New government raids on Syria rebel enclave kill 23 civilians

Libya commander wanted by ICC ‘hands himself in’ to strongman’s forces

Iraqi army moves to secure planned oil route to Iran

Israel hopes for changes to Polish Holocaust bill

Thousands of Yemeni dialysis patients at risk of death

Iran president rules out negotiations over missiles

Jordan OKs construction of oil pipeline from Iraq

Turkish minister’s speech interrupted by robot heckler

Truck protest closes Gaza border crossing

Hundreds protest in Kurdish-held Syrian enclave

Erdogan calls on anti-war doctors to be stripped of ‘Turkish’ status

Family of Tunisian opposition leader demands ‘truth’ about his death

Iraq publishes list of most wanted fugitives

Regime strikes kill civilians in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

UN says investigating chemical weapons use in Syria

G5 Sahel summit gets under way

Rights group calls for review of Moroccan activist’s sentence

Iran rejects request to review academic’s death sentence

UN appeals for one-month Syria truce for aid

Saudi Telecom signs MoU to broadcast Saudi soccer

Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman blamed for West Bank ambush

Turkish soldier killed in Syria's Idlib

Libya forces may be colluding with migrant smugglers

Israeli stock exchange bullish on blockchain, cagey on crypto

Palestinian stabs Israeli to death near West Bank settlement

Syrian refugees facing a cold future

Indian PM to visit Palestine on Middle East tour

Lebanese Kurds protest Turkey’s Syria operation

Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel ballistic missile

South Sudan peace talks kick off in Ethiopia

23 killed in Syria strikes on rebel area near Damascus

Turkey sets up ‘observation point’ in Syria’s Idlib

Netherlands withdraws Turkey ambassador as tensions rise

Can Morocco offer a new plan of action on migration for Africa?

 