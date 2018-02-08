First Published: 2018-02-08
Turkey plans to host Syria summit with Russia, Iran
Turkish President, Russian counterpart agree to hold summit in Istanbul alongside Iranian President.
Middle East Online

Summit after summit

ISTANBUL - Turkey on Thursday said it planned to host in Istanbul a new three-way summit on Syria with the presidents of Russia and Iran aimed at reviving a drive to bring peace to the country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to hold the summit in Istanbul alongside Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in telephone talks Thursday, a Turkish presidential source said.

Putin had already hosted a similar summit with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in November.

A Turkish official said the date for the Istanbul summit would be fixed later, without giving an indication when this might be.

In its readout of the talks, the Kremlin said Putin and Erdogan "confirmed their commitment to a political settlement" to the Syrian conflict.

"The importance of joint Russia-Turkey-Iran work was emphasised and new contacts at different levels would be discussed" it said, without confirming that a leaders' summit would be held in Istanbul.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later said a summit had been discussed but no date had been decided.

Erdogan and Putin also discussed the Turkish offensive against Syrian Kurdish militia in their northwestern enclave of Afrin, the Turkish source said.

Some Russian officials have expressed concern about the Turkish offensive but analysts believe it would never have gone ahead without at least the tacit assent of Moscow.

The two also agreed to accelerate work to establish new "observation points" in the northwestern province of Idlib to reduce violence, the source added.

A convoy of Turkish troops Monday entered Idlib -- which is largely controlled by Islamist rebel forces -- to set up an "observation point" in line with peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana.

The talks sponsored by Turkey, Iran and Russia, set out the creation of four so-called de-escalation zones; Idlib, the greater Damascus area, the southern region of Daraa and the city of Homs.

The summit, if it takes place, will be the latest example of the increasingly intense contact between Ankara and Moscow over Syria.

Russia, along with Iran, is the key backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Moscow's military intervention inside Syria is widely seen as tipping the balance in the conflict.

Turkey, however, has backed the rebels seeking Assad's ouster in a seven-year conflict that has left more than 340,000 dead.

But Russia and Turkey have been working together since a 2016 reconciliation deal ended a crisis caused by the shooting down of a Russian war plane over Syria.
 

100 killed in US-led strikes on Syria pro-regime forces

Turkey plans to host Syria summit with Russia, Iran

Yemen loyalists retake southwestern town from rebels

Tunisian PM wants to sack central bank governor

War catches up with Syrians in Idlib

Russia to boost Sudan military

Gaza clinics to reopen as Emirati grant helps fuel shortage

Rescuers scrambling to cope with raids on Eastern Ghouta

Court upholds conviction for Israelis in murder of Palestinian teen

Iran denies its regional influence linked to nuclear deal

New Syrian regime air strikes kill 18 in Eastern Ghouta

Israeli PM lashes out at police claiming he set investigators on them

Saudi awards contracts to build palaces in huge new business zone

Paris suspect Abdeslam absent for trial defence

US-led coalition strikes Syrian pro-regime forces

Morocco PM glugs water to prove it's not polluted

Bahrain accuses Iran of arming men suspected of bombing pipeline

Civil society warns Tunisia still struggles on rights

Sahel leaders want more funds for anti-jihadist force

Turkey says met EU conditions for visa-free travel

Global watchdog probing all reports of Syria chemical attacks

New government raids on Syria rebel enclave kill 23 civilians

Libya commander wanted by ICC ‘hands himself in’ to strongman’s forces

Iraqi army moves to secure planned oil route to Iran

French FM demands all Iranian militia leave Syria

Iran sends sick American back to jail

Israel hopes for changes to Polish Holocaust bill

Thousands of Yemeni dialysis patients at risk of death

Iran president rules out negotiations over missiles

Jordan OKs construction of oil pipeline from Iraq

Turkish minister’s speech interrupted by robot heckler

Truck protest closes Gaza border crossing

Hundreds protest in Kurdish-held Syrian enclave

Erdogan calls on anti-war doctors to be stripped of ‘Turkish’ status

Family of Tunisian opposition leader demands ‘truth’ about his death

Iraq publishes list of most wanted fugitives

Regime strikes kill civilians in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

UN says investigating chemical weapons use in Syria

G5 Sahel summit gets under way

Erdogan warns US to quit Syria's Manbij

Rights group calls for review of Moroccan activist’s sentence

Iran rejects request to review academic’s death sentence

UN appeals for one-month Syria truce for aid

Saudi Telecom signs MoU to broadcast Saudi soccer

Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman blamed for West Bank ambush


 