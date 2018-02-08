First Published: 2018-02-08
Israeli PM lashes out at police claiming he set investigators on them
Police investigating allegations of graft against Netanyahu claim to be targets of private investigators hired to dig up dirt on them.
Middle East Online

PM calls allegations 'ridiculous'

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lashed out at police over claims detectives probing graft allegations against him were targeted by private investigators as the probe reportedly nears completion.

Pressure has built on Netanyahu with police investigating him reportedly set to hand over their recommendations to the attorney general next week in the long-running probe.

Israeli media have reported that police are expected to recommend that the long-serving prime minister be indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of public trust.

Israeli authorities have refused to comment publicly on the reports. The attorney general is expected to take weeks or months to decide how to proceed after receiving the recommendations.

On Monday night, Police Commissioner Roni Alsheich said in an interview with Israel's Channel 2 television that detectives probing Netanyahu had been targeted by private investigators to dig up dirt on them.

Netanyahu posted a response on Facebook late Wednesday in which he lashed out at the police commissioner, calling suggestions that he sent private investigators on such a mission "ridiculous."

"It is shocking to discover that the commissioner has repeated the mistaken and ridiculous suggestion that Prime Minister Netanyahu sent private investigators after the police who are investigating him," the post said.

He also referred to claims that sexual harassment allegations against the head of the unit investigating Netanyahu were an attempt to smear him because of the graft probe.

"Any honest person would ask himself how people who say such delusional things about the prime minister can objectively investigate him and honestly give unbiased recommendations," the post said.

"A large shadow was cast tonight over the police investigations and their recommendations related to Prime Minister Netanyahu."

The investigation has raised the possibility that Netanyahu, prime minister for a total of nearly 12 years, will eventually be forced to resign.

Police are investigating Netanyahu over suspicions that he received expensive gifts from wealthy supporters as well as over allegations that he sought a secret deal for favourable coverage with a newspaper publisher.

The 68-year-old premier has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and says he is being targeted by political opponents.
 

100 killed in US-led strikes on Syria pro-regime forces

Turkey plans to host Syria summit with Russia, Iran

Yemen loyalists retake southwestern town from rebels

Tunisian PM wants to sack central bank governor

War catches up with Syrians in Idlib

Russia to boost Sudan military

Gaza clinics to reopen as Emirati grant helps fuel shortage

Rescuers scrambling to cope with raids on Eastern Ghouta

Court upholds conviction for Israelis in murder of Palestinian teen

Iran denies its regional influence linked to nuclear deal

New Syrian regime air strikes kill 18 in Eastern Ghouta

Israeli PM lashes out at police claiming he set investigators on them

Saudi awards contracts to build palaces in huge new business zone

Paris suspect Abdeslam absent for trial defence

US-led coalition strikes Syrian pro-regime forces

Morocco PM glugs water to prove it's not polluted

Bahrain accuses Iran of arming men suspected of bombing pipeline

Civil society warns Tunisia still struggles on rights

Sahel leaders want more funds for anti-jihadist force

Turkey says met EU conditions for visa-free travel

Global watchdog probing all reports of Syria chemical attacks

New government raids on Syria rebel enclave kill 23 civilians

Libya commander wanted by ICC ‘hands himself in’ to strongman’s forces

Iraqi army moves to secure planned oil route to Iran

French FM demands all Iranian militia leave Syria

Iran sends sick American back to jail

Israel hopes for changes to Polish Holocaust bill

Thousands of Yemeni dialysis patients at risk of death

Iran president rules out negotiations over missiles

Jordan OKs construction of oil pipeline from Iraq

Turkish minister’s speech interrupted by robot heckler

Truck protest closes Gaza border crossing

Hundreds protest in Kurdish-held Syrian enclave

Erdogan calls on anti-war doctors to be stripped of ‘Turkish’ status

Family of Tunisian opposition leader demands ‘truth’ about his death

Iraq publishes list of most wanted fugitives

Regime strikes kill civilians in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

UN says investigating chemical weapons use in Syria

G5 Sahel summit gets under way

Erdogan warns US to quit Syria's Manbij

Rights group calls for review of Moroccan activist’s sentence

Iran rejects request to review academic’s death sentence

UN appeals for one-month Syria truce for aid

Saudi Telecom signs MoU to broadcast Saudi soccer

Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman blamed for West Bank ambush


 