First Published: 2018-02-08
Iran denies its regional influence linked to nuclear deal
Deputy FM: Iran has always played a key role in bringing stability and peace to the region.
Middle East Online

Bringing stability to the region?

PARIS - Iran said on Thursday there was no link between its influence in the Middle East region and its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers that has now come under fire from the Trump administration.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an economy conference in Paris, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi also accused Iran's foes Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia of fomenting tension in the Middle East.

"We have always fought against terrorism. Iran has always played a key role in bringing stability and peace to the region ... There is no link between the (nuclear) deal and our role in the region," Araqchi said.

The United States and Europe want Iran to curb its influence in the Middle East region.
 

