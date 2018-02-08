First Published: 2018-02-08
Tajikistan grants amnesty for over 100 Syria, Iraqi returnees
111 Tajik citizens pardoned following return home from Syria, Iraq where they joined radical Islamist groups.
Middle East Online

Tajikistan's President Emomali Rakhmon

DUSHANBE - Tajikistan has granted amnesty to more than 100 of its nationals following their return home from Syria and Iraq, where they had joined radical Islamist groups, the interior minister said Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in the Tajik capital Dushanbe, Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda said the returnees had been pardoned in line with a 2015 government pledge.

"Regarding the fate of 111 Tajik citizens who returned from Syria and Iraq voluntarily, all of them are free under Tajik law," Rahimzoda said.

Most of the returnees in question had spent time in Syria, which became a magnet for jihadists from around the globe following its descent into civil war in 2011.

Rahimzoda also told reporters that 250 citizens of Tajikistan, a majority-Muslim country, had died fighting for radical groups in Iraq and Syria, mostly the Islamic State group.

Authorities have previously said that over 1,000 Tajik citizens, including women, had joined the radical militants.

Most had travelled to Syria and Iraq through Russia, where over a million Tajiks are believed to work as labour migrants.

The Islamic State group's most high-profile Tajik recruit Gulmurod Khalimov had served as the chief of the interior ministry's special forces unit prior to his sensational defection in 2015.

Russia's defence ministry said in September last year that Khalimov, who may have been IS's "minister of war", had been killed in an airstrike.

Rahimzoda said Thursday that Tajikistan was still verifying that report.

Mountainous Tajikistan, the poorest former Soviet republic, shares a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Afghanistan, long a hotbed of Islamist militancy and the world's largest producer of opium and heroin.

Governments have warned that fighters returning to their home countries after the collapse of the Islamic State group could raise the terror threat there.
 

100 killed in US-led strikes on Syria pro-regime forces

Turkey plans to host Syria summit with Russia, Iran

Yemen loyalists retake southwestern town from rebels

Tunisian PM wants to sack central bank governor

Omani desert sets scene for Mars dress rehearsal

New Syrian regime air strikes kill 58 in Eastern Ghouta

'Red lines' tested over Syria chemical weapons

Suicide bombing kills one in Iraq’s Ramadi

Iran threatens Samsung for snubbing Olympic team

Tajikistan grants amnesty for over 100 Syria, Iraqi returnees

Sudan seizes 3 newspapers for covering protests

Russia to boost Sudan military

Gaza clinics to reopen as Emirati grant helps fuel shortage

Rescuers scrambling to cope with raids on Eastern Ghouta

Court upholds conviction for Israelis in murder of Palestinian teen

Iran denies its regional influence linked to nuclear deal

Israeli PM lashes out at police claiming he set investigators on them

Saudi awards contracts to build palaces in huge new business zone

Paris suspect Abdeslam absent for trial defence

US-led coalition strikes Syrian pro-regime forces

New government raids on Syria rebel enclave kill 23 civilians

Morocco PM glugs water to prove it's not polluted

Bahrain accuses Iran of arming men suspected of bombing pipeline

Civil society warns Tunisia still struggles on rights

Sahel leaders want more funds for anti-jihadist force

Turkey says met EU conditions for visa-free travel

Global watchdog probing all reports of Syria chemical attacks

Libya commander wanted by ICC ‘hands himself in’ to strongman’s forces

Iraqi army moves to secure planned oil route to Iran

French FM demands all Iranian militia leave Syria

Iran sends sick American back to jail

Israel hopes for changes to Polish Holocaust bill

Thousands of Yemeni dialysis patients at risk of death

Iran president rules out negotiations over missiles

Jordan OKs construction of oil pipeline from Iraq

Turkish minister’s speech interrupted by robot heckler

Truck protest closes Gaza border crossing

Hundreds protest in Kurdish-held Syrian enclave

Erdogan calls on anti-war doctors to be stripped of ‘Turkish’ status

Family of Tunisian opposition leader demands ‘truth’ about his death

Iraq publishes list of most wanted fugitives

Regime strikes kill civilians in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

UN says investigating chemical weapons use in Syria

War catches up with Syrians in Idlib

G5 Sahel summit gets under way

 