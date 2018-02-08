RAMADI - A suicide bombing killed one person in the western Iraqi city of Ramadi on Thursday, the first such attack since government forces retook it from jihadists, police and medics said.

"A man driving a motorcycle blew himself up outside a police checkpoint," in Ramadi, a police captain said.

A hospital source said one person was killed and 10 others were wounded.

The Islamic State jihadist group captured Ramadi in May 2015 and government forces retook it in February 2016.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but most such attacks in Iraq are the work of IS jihadists.

In December, the Iraqi government announced the "end of the war" against IS, which has been expelled from the Baghdad region and other urban areas it had seized in a sweeping 2014 offensive.

Jihadist elements are still active in parts of the country.