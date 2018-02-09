First Published: 2018-02-09
France eyes Emirati wealth funds
French PM will meets heads of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Mubadala Investment Company to further investments in France.
Middle East Online

Philippe will carry his "France is back" pitch to Abu Dhabi and Dubai

PARIS - Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will look to deep-pocketed sovereign wealth funds in the United Arab Emirates to further investments in France when he carries his "France is back" pitch to Abu Dhabi and Dubai this weekend, a government source said.

Among the investors Philippe will meet are the heads of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Mubadala Investment Company, the official said.

Under President Emmanuel Macron, a former investment banker, the government has cut corporate tax and approved new flat-rate levy on capital gains, as well as easing labour regulations to spur growth and restore France's image among investors.

"The goal is to win investments that bring benefit to the economy, which create growth and jobs," the source at the prime minister's office, known as Matignon, said.

The source said ADIA's investments were "very concentrated in real estate", adding: "We would be very open to investments by these funds, and others, that are a little more productive."

When Macron visited Abu Dhabi in November, Mubadala and French state-backed investment vehicles CDC International Capital and Bpifrance signed an agreement to invest up to 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) in the French economy. The deal did not give a timescale.

The first part of the plan involves raising the size and scope of an existing co-investment partnership, known as FEF, which was launched in 2014 by Mubadala and CDC International Capital, a subsidiary of French state-owned Caisse des Depots Group aimed at investing alongside sovereign wealth funds.

The second part of the agreement, dedicated to technology and innovation in France, will involve Bpifrance, co-owned by Caisse des Depots and the French government, and Mubadala investing up to 500 million euros in startups and more mature technology companies through both direct investments and venture capital funds.

Philippe will meet investors in Abu Dhabi on Saturday before attending the World Government Summit in Dubai a day later.
 

Mattis: US-led strikes on Syria's Deir Ezzor 'self-defense'

Egypt army announces major anti-IS operation

At least 220 in four-day regime assault on Syria rebel enclave

Tunisian PM wants to sack central bank governor

France eyes Emirati wealth funds

From homeless dishwasher to Michelin-starred chef

UN says 22 Ethiopian migrants missing off Yemen

UN warns of rampant sexual violence in Greek refugee camps

85,000 displaced in 10 weeks of raging violence in Yemen

Regime air strikes batter Eastern Ghouta for fifth day

Iraq seeks $100 bln to reconstruct transport, agriculture, oil sectors

US ambassador attacks Israeli newspaper

Two British IS 'Beatles' fighters captured in Syria

New Syrian regime air strikes kill 58 in Eastern Ghouta

'Red lines' tested over Syria chemical weapons

Suicide bombing kills one in Iraq’s Ramadi

Omani desert sets scene for Mars dress rehearsal

Iran threatens Samsung for snubbing Olympic team

Tajikistan grants amnesty for over 100 Syria, Iraqi returnees

Sudan seizes 3 newspapers for covering protests

Russia to boost Sudan military

Gaza clinics to reopen as Emirati grant helps fuel shortage

Rescuers scrambling to cope with raids on Eastern Ghouta

Court upholds conviction for Israelis in murder of Palestinian teen

Iran denies its regional influence linked to nuclear deal

Israeli PM lashes out at police claiming he set investigators on them

Saudi awards contracts to build palaces in huge new business zone

Turkey plans to host Syria summit with Russia, Iran

Paris suspect Abdeslam absent for trial defence

100 killed in US-led strikes on Syria pro-regime forces

US-led coalition strikes Syrian pro-regime forces

New government raids on Syria rebel enclave kill 23 civilians

Morocco PM glugs water to prove it's not polluted

Bahrain accuses Iran of arming men suspected of bombing pipeline

Civil society warns Tunisia still struggles on rights

Sahel leaders want more funds for anti-jihadist force

Turkey says met EU conditions for visa-free travel

Global watchdog probing all reports of Syria chemical attacks

Libya commander wanted by ICC ‘hands himself in’ to strongman’s forces

Iraqi army moves to secure planned oil route to Iran

French FM demands all Iranian militia leave Syria

Iran sends sick American back to jail

Israel hopes for changes to Polish Holocaust bill

Thousands of Yemeni dialysis patients at risk of death

Iran president rules out negotiations over missiles

Jordan OKs construction of oil pipeline from Iraq

 