First Published: 2018-02-10
Palestinians anxious as UNRWA faces 'existential crisis'
UN officials say agency for Palestinian refugees facing "existential financial crisis" as it seeks to fill gap from US funding cut.
Middle East Online

Palestinian school girls walk at the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip.

NEW YORK - One month after the Trump administration announced a drastic funding cut to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, only one country, Kuwait, has stepped forward to offer additional funding, senior UNRWA officials said Friday.

The United States announced in January that it would give $60 million to UNRWA -- a fraction of the more than $350 million annual contribution that it has previously provided to the agency's budget.

Kuwait stepped in to contribute $900,000 and about 15 donor countries, including Sweden and Japan, decided to speed up their donations to keep UNRWA afloat, said UNRWA's representative in New York Peter Mulrean.

But Mulrean told reporters at UN headquarters that the agency was facing an "existential financial crisis" as it seeks to fill the gap from the US funding cut.

The United States is the biggest single donor to UNRWA, which provides schools and health clinics to 5.3 million refugees in the Palestinian territories, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

Last month, US Ambassador Nikki Haley said the United States would not provide aid to the Palestinians until they agree "to come back to the negotiation table" and reach a peace deal with Israel.

"The US has not yet explained to us the rationale behind its decision on the $60 million," Mulrean said, adding that Washington had not presented any concerns about reforms.

In an interview to Voice of America, Haley said UNRWA needed to be reformed, because they consider "any Palestinian as a refugee" and "what they're teaching in schools is not necessarily the right way to have things run."

UNRWA has been repeatedly accused of promoting anti-Israel sentiment in schools, a charge it has flatly rejected.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will attend a ministerial-level donors' conference for UNRWA to be held next month in Geneva to fill the gap in funding, but it remains unclear if the United States will attend.

UNRWA's director for the West Bank, Scott Anderson, said all of the agency's services remain up and running for the time being, but that the decision had left many Palestinians anxious.

"People are frightened and concerned about what this means for them, their families and their future," he said.
 

Mattis: US-led strikes on Syria's Deir Ezzor 'self-defense'

Egypt army announces major anti-IS operation

At least 220 Syrians killed in four-day regime assault

France eyes Emirati wealth funds

From homeless dishwasher to Michelin-starred chef

Tough Turkey talks expected for US Secretary of State

Palestinians anxious as UNRWA faces 'existential crisis'

UN experts urge Iran to lift academic's death sentence

Rwanda refuses to discuss migrants with Israeli opposition

UN warns of rampant sexual violence in Greek refugee camps

One killed in bombing at mosque in Libya's Benghazi

UN says 22 Ethiopian migrants missing off Yemen

85,000 displaced in 10 weeks of raging violence in Yemen

Regime air strikes batter Eastern Ghouta for fifth day

Iraq seeks $100 bln to reconstruct transport, agriculture, oil sectors

US ambassador attacks Israeli newspaper

Two British IS 'Beatles' fighters captured in Syria

New Syrian regime air strikes kill 58 in Eastern Ghouta

'Red lines' tested over Syria chemical weapons

Suicide bombing kills one in Iraq’s Ramadi

Omani desert sets scene for Mars dress rehearsal

Iran threatens Samsung for snubbing Olympic team

Tajikistan grants amnesty for over 100 Syria, Iraqi returnees

Sudan seizes 3 newspapers for covering protests

Russia to boost Sudan military

Gaza clinics to reopen as Emirati grant helps fuel shortage

Rescuers scrambling to cope with raids on Eastern Ghouta

Tunisian PM wants to sack central bank governor

Court upholds conviction for Israelis in murder of Palestinian teen

Iran denies its regional influence linked to nuclear deal

Israeli PM lashes out at police claiming he set investigators on them

Saudi awards contracts to build palaces in huge new business zone

Turkey plans to host Syria summit with Russia, Iran

Paris suspect Abdeslam absent for trial defence

100 killed in US-led strikes on Syria pro-regime forces

US-led coalition strikes Syrian pro-regime forces

New government raids on Syria rebel enclave kill 23 civilians

Morocco PM glugs water to prove it's not polluted

Bahrain accuses Iran of arming men suspected of bombing pipeline

Civil society warns Tunisia still struggles on rights

Sahel leaders want more funds for anti-jihadist force

Turkey says met EU conditions for visa-free travel

Global watchdog probing all reports of Syria chemical attacks

Libya commander wanted by ICC ‘hands himself in’ to strongman’s forces

Iraqi army moves to secure planned oil route to Iran


 