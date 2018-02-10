First Published: 2018-02-10
Tough Turkey talks expected for US Secretary of State
Turkish operation in northern Syria has raised considerable tensions between NATO allies, whose relations were already complicated.
Middle East Online

Tillerson faces difficult discussions with US allies on upcoming regional tour.

WASHINGTON D.C. - US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson faces "difficult" talks next week with NATO ally Turkey on Syria and human rights, his delegation said Friday before a regional tour.

Late last month, Ankara began a cross-border offensive in northwestern Syria against what it calls a "terrorist" Kurdish militia supported and armed by Washington whose troops are back local militias against the Islamic State group (IS).

The Turkish operation further raised tensions between the two countries, whose relations were already complicated.

"We are urging them to show restraint in their operations in Afrin, and to show restraint further along the line across the border in northern Syria," a senior US State Department official told reporters ahead of Tillerson's tour that begins Sunday and will also take him to Cairo, Kuwait City, Amman and Beirut.

"You start with asking for restraint and look for ways that you can help bring it to an end as quickly as possible," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the US to pull its troops back from Syria's Manbij, which is east of Afrin.

"Obviously we need to work with the Turks to figure out more about what their long-term intentions are," and to try to find a way "to address their legitimate security concerns while, at the same time, minimizing civilian casualties and above all else keeping everything focused on the defeat-ISIS fight, which is not over," the official said.

It will be "a difficult conversation," the official continued, referring to the "very hot" Turkish rhetoric on the subject.

Tillerson's visit is also expected to touch on other sensitive topics.

These include human rights and arrests that the US called "arbitrary" following a state of emergency declared after an attempted coup in 2016.

Turkey last year detained local employees of American diplomatic missions in the country, and arrested Taner Kilic, the president of Amnesty International in Turkey.

"There's no pulling punches on that," a second senior State Department official said.

"We've been very public in our call to the Turks to let these folks go, and we've been very firm in our private conversations with them as well."

He conceded: "The Turks are angry and this is a difficult time to do business."

But Washington believes the two countries share fundamental underlying interests including Syria's stability, the defeat of IS, and countering the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) which both Ankara and the West consider terrorists.
 

Mattis: US-led strikes on Syria's Deir Ezzor 'self-defense'

Egypt army announces major anti-IS operation

At least 220 Syrians killed in four-day regime assault

France eyes Emirati wealth funds

From homeless dishwasher to Michelin-starred chef

Tough Turkey talks expected for US Secretary of State

Palestinians anxious as UNRWA faces 'existential crisis'

UN experts urge Iran to lift academic's death sentence

Rwanda refuses to discuss migrants with Israeli opposition

UN warns of rampant sexual violence in Greek refugee camps

One killed in bombing at mosque in Libya's Benghazi

UN says 22 Ethiopian migrants missing off Yemen

85,000 displaced in 10 weeks of raging violence in Yemen

Regime air strikes batter Eastern Ghouta for fifth day

Iraq seeks $100 bln to reconstruct transport, agriculture, oil sectors

US ambassador attacks Israeli newspaper

Two British IS 'Beatles' fighters captured in Syria

New Syrian regime air strikes kill 58 in Eastern Ghouta

'Red lines' tested over Syria chemical weapons

Suicide bombing kills one in Iraq’s Ramadi

Omani desert sets scene for Mars dress rehearsal

Iran threatens Samsung for snubbing Olympic team

Tajikistan grants amnesty for over 100 Syria, Iraqi returnees

Sudan seizes 3 newspapers for covering protests

Russia to boost Sudan military

Gaza clinics to reopen as Emirati grant helps fuel shortage

Rescuers scrambling to cope with raids on Eastern Ghouta

Tunisian PM wants to sack central bank governor

Court upholds conviction for Israelis in murder of Palestinian teen

Iran denies its regional influence linked to nuclear deal

Israeli PM lashes out at police claiming he set investigators on them

Saudi awards contracts to build palaces in huge new business zone

Turkey plans to host Syria summit with Russia, Iran

Paris suspect Abdeslam absent for trial defence

100 killed in US-led strikes on Syria pro-regime forces

US-led coalition strikes Syrian pro-regime forces

New government raids on Syria rebel enclave kill 23 civilians

Morocco PM glugs water to prove it's not polluted

Bahrain accuses Iran of arming men suspected of bombing pipeline

Civil society warns Tunisia still struggles on rights

Sahel leaders want more funds for anti-jihadist force

Turkey says met EU conditions for visa-free travel

Global watchdog probing all reports of Syria chemical attacks

Libya commander wanted by ICC ‘hands himself in’ to strongman’s forces

Iraqi army moves to secure planned oil route to Iran


 