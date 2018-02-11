First Published: 2018-02-11
Egypt kills 16 militants in Sinai operation
Egyptian military says 16 killed, four arrested in major campaign against insurgents behind string of attacks.
Middle East Online

The operation involves troops from the Egyptian air force, navy and ground forces as well as the police and border guards

CAIRO - Sixteen militants were killed and four arrested in a major security operation launched by Egypt on Friday, the Egyptian military said on Sunday, the first casualties in a campaign aimed at crushing insurgents behind a string of attacks.

The military also said in a statement carried by state television that 66 targets, arms depots and SUVs and motor-bikes used by militants were destroyed in raids focused mainly in Sinai, but also including parts of the Nile Delta and the western desert.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is seeking re-election in March, ordered the armed forces in November to defeat militants within three months after an attack on a mosque killed more than 300 people, the deadliest such incident in the Arab world's most populous country.

Islamist insurgents have been targeting security forces since 2013 when the army, then led by Sisi as army chief, ousted President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood following mass protests against his rule.

The operation involves troops from the Egyptian air force, navy and ground forces as well as the police and border guards.

"The air force targeted and destroyed 66 targets used by terrorist elements to hide from air and artillery attacks, and to escape from their bases during raids," the statement said.

A total of 16 militants were killed, it said.

The statement also said forces involved in the operation found a media centre with computers, communication equipment and books and documents related to jihadi ideology.

Security forces also uncovered and destroyed six farms used to grow banned narcotics, the statement said.
 

Israel issues warning over Iran presence in Syria

Egypt kills 16 militants in Sinai operation

Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party to elect new leader

Rouhani urges ‘year of unity’ after Iran protests

World-class infrastructure makes Dubai’s airport busiest in the world

In Egypt, female genital mutilation is still rampant

Blue Whale game claims Arab teens’ lives

After ISIS black flags, Iraq faces ‘White Banners’ threat

Wiretapping allegations cause new embarrassment to Abbas

Turkish helicopter downed near Syria border, 2 troops killed

UN rights chief slams 'no-holds-barred' Syria violence

'Large-scale' Israeli raids hit Iranian targets in Syria

IMF chief urges Arab states to slash spending

Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit occupied Palestine

Tough Turkey talks expected for US Secretary of State

Palestinians anxious as UNRWA faces 'existential crisis'

UN experts urge Iran to lift academic's death sentence

Rwanda refuses to discuss migrants with Israeli opposition

At least 220 Syrians killed in four-day regime assault

UN warns of rampant sexual violence in Greek refugee camps

One killed in bombing at mosque in Libya's Benghazi

UN says 22 Ethiopian migrants missing off Yemen

85,000 displaced in 10 weeks of raging violence in Yemen

Regime air strikes batter Eastern Ghouta for fifth day

France eyes Emirati wealth funds

Iraq seeks $100 bln to reconstruct transport, agriculture, oil sectors

US ambassador attacks Israeli newspaper

Two British IS 'Beatles' fighters captured in Syria

Egypt army announces major anti-IS operation

Mattis: US-led strikes on Syria's Deir Ezzor 'self-defense'

New Syrian regime air strikes kill 58 in Eastern Ghouta

'Red lines' tested over Syria chemical weapons

Suicide bombing kills one in Iraq’s Ramadi

Omani desert sets scene for Mars dress rehearsal

Iran threatens Samsung for snubbing Olympic team

Tajikistan grants amnesty for over 100 Syria, Iraqi returnees

Sudan seizes 3 newspapers for covering protests

Russia to boost Sudan military

Gaza clinics to reopen as Emirati grant helps fuel shortage

Rescuers scrambling to cope with raids on Eastern Ghouta

Tunisian PM wants to sack central bank governor

Court upholds conviction for Israelis in murder of Palestinian teen

Iran denies its regional influence linked to nuclear deal

Israeli PM lashes out at police claiming he set investigators on them

Saudi awards contracts to build palaces in huge new business zone


 