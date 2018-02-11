First Published: 2018-02-11
Blue Whale game claims Arab teens’ lives
The spread of the internet and smart devices has come with increased risks for younger children and teenagers.
Middle East Online

By Roufan Nahhas - AMMAN

A little boy plays a game on a computer

AMMAN - The sometime deadly Blue Whale Challenge, one of the latest crazes in virtual world gaming, has reached Jordanian teens. Schools in Karak governorate, south-west of Amman, reported students inflicting injuries on themselves as part of the 50-day, self-harm challenge.

“The Blue Whale Challenge targets teenagers under 15 who are active on social media networks or who possess smartphones, which are largely available among students,” said Heyam Qadoumi, a teacher in Amman.

The online challenge, which began in 2016, reportedly consists of 50 daily tasks assigned by an administrator. Many of the tasks involve different forms of self-harm (carving phrases on one’s arm, cutting one’s lip, making oneself sick, etc.) The final challenge requires the participant to commit suicide.

“The incident in Karak was a close call and that is why we need to have more supervision over our students and their online habits,” Qadoumi said. “The supervision should be conducted at home and school but teachers cannot watch everyone all the time and that is why parents should be stricter regarding their children using the internet and their smart devices.”

The spread of the internet and smart devices has come with increased risks for younger children and teenagers left without supervision. In Jordan, there are an estimated 8.7 million internet users and more than 42% of the population uses smartphones.

“We were shocked to hear that such behaviour from children is real. All religions forbid people from harming themselves while this Blue Whale Challenge encourages teenagers to kill themselves. As a parent, I have taken several measures to secure my kids’ online presence and I think people should do the same,” said Manal Shehadah, a mother of three.

“We need to be extra cautious and everything should be controlled and the most important thing is to have a trustful relationship between children and parents.”

“There are many challenges online these days and the latest one is the Tide Pod Challenge, in which teenagers film themselves chewing and sometimes swallowing detergents and then posting the videos online as a challenge to others to try,” Qadoumi said.

The American Association of Poison Control Centres (AAPCC) said there were approximately 40 cases of detergent ingestion reported in 2018, with almost half of them intentionally ingested, media reports said.

“There are many easily accessible online games which teenagers and children can download for free like the Blue Whale Challenge,” said Jordanian IT expert Feras Farhan. “All these games are based on manipulating a person’s inner self, usually targeting vulnerable youngsters who are antisocial or solitary.”

“Parents should watch closely every step taken by their children on their smart devices. We need to spread awareness about the dangers of online games that are based on violence because they affect children’s behaviour at home and in school,” Farhan added.

The Blue Whale Challenge has reportedly contributed to teenagers’ death in North Africa, as well. Earlier this year in northern Tunisia, a 16-year-old died after falling from the roof of her home. Her friends reportedly testified she had been playing the online game but her father was adamant that her death was an accident.

In 2017, seven Algerian children reportedly killed themselves while following instructions from the Blue Whale Challenge. The game is also said to have led to one teenager’s death in Morocco.

The Public Security Department said Jordan recorded 120 cases of suicide for reasons not related to the Blue Whale Challenge in 2016 and 104 during the first nine months of 2017.

Figures show that suicide cases are more common among people between the ages 18 and 27. Amman recorded the country’s highest number of suicides and suicide attempts, followed by Irbid and Karak.

Suicides committed by non-Jordanians, many by Syrian refugees, constituted 17% of total cases in the first nine months of 2017.

Roufan Nahhas, based in Jordan, has been covering cultural issues in Jordan for more than two decades.

This article was originally published in The Arab Weekly.

 

Israel issues warning over Iran presence in Syria

Egypt kills 16 militants in Sinai operation

Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party to elect new leader

Rouhani urges ‘year of unity’ after Iran protests

World-class infrastructure makes Dubai’s airport busiest in the world

In Egypt, female genital mutilation is still rampant

Blue Whale game claims Arab teens’ lives

After ISIS black flags, Iraq faces ‘White Banners’ threat

Wiretapping allegations cause new embarrassment to Abbas

Turkish helicopter downed near Syria border, 2 troops killed

UN rights chief slams 'no-holds-barred' Syria violence

'Large-scale' Israeli raids hit Iranian targets in Syria

IMF chief urges Arab states to slash spending

Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit occupied Palestine

Tough Turkey talks expected for US Secretary of State

Palestinians anxious as UNRWA faces 'existential crisis'

UN experts urge Iran to lift academic's death sentence

Rwanda refuses to discuss migrants with Israeli opposition

At least 220 Syrians killed in four-day regime assault

UN warns of rampant sexual violence in Greek refugee camps

One killed in bombing at mosque in Libya's Benghazi

UN says 22 Ethiopian migrants missing off Yemen

85,000 displaced in 10 weeks of raging violence in Yemen

Regime air strikes batter Eastern Ghouta for fifth day

France eyes Emirati wealth funds

Iraq seeks $100 bln to reconstruct transport, agriculture, oil sectors

US ambassador attacks Israeli newspaper

Two British IS 'Beatles' fighters captured in Syria

Egypt army announces major anti-IS operation

Mattis: US-led strikes on Syria's Deir Ezzor 'self-defense'

New Syrian regime air strikes kill 58 in Eastern Ghouta

'Red lines' tested over Syria chemical weapons

Suicide bombing kills one in Iraq’s Ramadi

Omani desert sets scene for Mars dress rehearsal

Iran threatens Samsung for snubbing Olympic team

Tajikistan grants amnesty for over 100 Syria, Iraqi returnees

Sudan seizes 3 newspapers for covering protests

Russia to boost Sudan military

Gaza clinics to reopen as Emirati grant helps fuel shortage

Rescuers scrambling to cope with raids on Eastern Ghouta

Tunisian PM wants to sack central bank governor

Court upholds conviction for Israelis in murder of Palestinian teen

Iran denies its regional influence linked to nuclear deal

Israeli PM lashes out at police claiming he set investigators on them

Saudi awards contracts to build palaces in huge new business zone


 