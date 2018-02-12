First Published: 2018-02-12
Iraq needs $88.2 billion for reconstruction
Planning Minister says $22 billion of funds are needed immediately as Iraq seeks to rebuild after three years of anti-IS war.
Middle East Online

KUWAIT CITY - Iraq needs $88.2 billion to rebuild after three years of war against the Islamic State group, Planning Minister Salman al-Jumaili said Monday at an international conference on the country's reconstruction in Kuwait.

The estimate was based on an assessment study by Iraqi and international experts, the minister told the opening session of the three-day conference.

Qusai Abdelfattah, director general at the planning ministry, said $22 billion of those funds were needed immediately and the rest for the medium term.
 

Iraq needs $88.2 billion for reconstruction

Israel issues warning over Iran presence in Syria

Abbas seeks Russia's backing over Jerusalem

Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party to elect new leader

World-class infrastructure makes Dubai’s airport busiest in the world

Erdogan tries to boost Islamic credentials by meeting with Pope Francis over Jerusalem

Barclays fined for fundraising from Qatar during financial crisis

US-led coalition to determine fate of captures foreign jihadists

UN says Syria fighting worse since call for truce

IMF chief encourages Arab countries to rein in spending

US Syria goals built upon shaky foundations and uncertain alliances

Turkey launches probe into new pro-Kurdish party leader

Turkey says US relations at ‘critical point’

British tourists returning to Tunisia after security improvements

28 Islamist militants killed in Sinai clashes

Iran academics demand answers over environmentalist death

Iran's Rouhani to visit India

Tillerson in Egypt at start of Mideast tour

Morocco seizes more than 500 kg of cocaine

In Egypt, female genital mutilation is still rampant

Blue Whale game claims Arab teens’ lives

Rouhani urges ‘year of unity’ after Iran protests

After ISIS black flags, Iraq faces ‘White Banners’ threat

Wiretapping allegations cause new embarrassment to Abbas

Egypt kills 16 militants in Sinai operation

Turkish helicopter downed near Syria border, 2 troops killed

UN rights chief slams 'no-holds-barred' Syria violence

'Large-scale' Israeli raids hit Iranian targets in Syria

IMF chief urges Arab states to slash spending

Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit occupied Palestine

Tough Turkey talks expected for US Secretary of State

Palestinians anxious as UNRWA faces 'existential crisis'

UN experts urge Iran to lift academic's death sentence

Rwanda refuses to discuss migrants with Israeli opposition

At least 220 Syrians killed in four-day regime assault

UN warns of rampant sexual violence in Greek refugee camps

One killed in bombing at mosque in Libya's Benghazi

UN says 22 Ethiopian migrants missing off Yemen

85,000 displaced in 10 weeks of raging violence in Yemen

Regime air strikes batter Eastern Ghouta for fifth day

France eyes Emirati wealth funds

Iraq seeks $100 bln to reconstruct transport, agriculture, oil sectors

US ambassador attacks Israeli newspaper

Two British IS 'Beatles' fighters captured in Syria

Egypt army announces major anti-IS operation


 