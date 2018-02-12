First Published: 2018-02-12
Iran academics demand answers over environmentalist death
Leading academics demands answers from Iranian President over alleged "suicide" of Kavous Seyed Emami in prison.
Middle East Online

Dr Kavous Seyed Emami

TEHRAN - Leading academics in Iran wrote to President Hassan Rouhani on Monday, demanding answers over the alleged "suicide" of a revered environmentalist in prison.

The family of Kavous Seyed Emami, 63, a renowned professor at Imam Sadegh University and founder of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, was told on Saturday that he had killed himself in prison two weeks after his arrest.

A judiciary official claimed on Sunday that he had confessed to crimes related to an espionage investigation, and seven other members of his wildlife NGO are still behind bars.

"The news of the death of Dr Kavous Seyed Emami has astounded and shocked the scientific community and the environmental activists of the country," wrote a group of four academic societies in an open letter to the president.

"In addition to being a well-known professor, a distinguished scientist and war veteran... he was a noble and ethical human being," the letter said.

"The news and rumours related to his arrest and death are not believable."

The letter was published by four leading academic associations related to political science, sociology, peace studies and cultural studies, which include professors from Iran's top universities.

Addressing Rouhani, they wrote: "Our minimum expectation is that you take immediate and effective action to seriously investigate the case... and make the institutions involved in this painful loss accountable."

Asked about the case on Monday, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejeie told the reformist ILNA news agency: "I have heard he committed suicide but I have so far no information on the details. This recent incident is under investigation."

Separately, the Environment Protection Organisation denied rumours that its deputy head Kaveh Madani had been arrested.

A reformist lawmaker, Mahmoud Sadeghi, had stated via Twitter on Sunday that the EPO had told him Madani was arrested over the weekend.

A senior official at the EPO, who did not wish to be named, told AFP on Monday that this was incorrect and that Madani was at work.

A tweet was published on Madani's personal Twitter account early Monday for the first time in three days.

"Hopeful for narrowmindness to get wiped out. Hopeful for peace of mind for environmental activists. Hopeful for the removal of concern of those awaiting the return of loved ones," it read.
 

Iraq needs $88.2 billion for reconstruction

Israel issues warning over Iran presence in Syria

Abbas seeks Russia's backing over Jerusalem

Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party to elect new leader

World-class infrastructure makes Dubai’s airport busiest in the world

Barclays fined for fundraising from Qatar during financial crisis

US-led coalition to determine fate of captures foreign jihadists

UN says Syria fighting worse since call for truce

IMF chief encourages Arab countries to rein in spending

US Syria goals built upon shaky foundations and uncertain alliances

Turkey launches probe into new pro-Kurdish party leader

Turkey says US relations at ‘critical point’

British tourists returning to Tunisia after security improvements

28 Islamist militants killed in Sinai clashes

Iran academics demand answers over environmentalist death

Iran's Rouhani to visit India

Tillerson in Egypt at start of Mideast tour

Morocco seizes more than 500 kg of cocaine

In Egypt, female genital mutilation is still rampant

Blue Whale game claims Arab teens’ lives

Rouhani urges ‘year of unity’ after Iran protests

After ISIS black flags, Iraq faces ‘White Banners’ threat

Wiretapping allegations cause new embarrassment to Abbas

Egypt kills 16 militants in Sinai operation

Turkish helicopter downed near Syria border, 2 troops killed

UN rights chief slams 'no-holds-barred' Syria violence

'Large-scale' Israeli raids hit Iranian targets in Syria

IMF chief urges Arab states to slash spending

Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit occupied Palestine

Tough Turkey talks expected for US Secretary of State

Palestinians anxious as UNRWA faces 'existential crisis'

UN experts urge Iran to lift academic's death sentence

Rwanda refuses to discuss migrants with Israeli opposition

At least 220 Syrians killed in four-day regime assault

UN warns of rampant sexual violence in Greek refugee camps

One killed in bombing at mosque in Libya's Benghazi

UN says 22 Ethiopian migrants missing off Yemen

85,000 displaced in 10 weeks of raging violence in Yemen

Regime air strikes batter Eastern Ghouta for fifth day

France eyes Emirati wealth funds

Iraq seeks $100 bln to reconstruct transport, agriculture, oil sectors

US ambassador attacks Israeli newspaper

Two British IS 'Beatles' fighters captured in Syria

Egypt army announces major anti-IS operation

Mattis: US-led strikes on Syria's Deir Ezzor 'self-defense'

 