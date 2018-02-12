First Published: 2018-02-12
US-led coalition to determine fate of captures foreign jihadists
Anti-IS coalition to meet in Rome to discuss fate of foreigners that traveled to join IS ‘caliphate’, including two Britons.
Middle East Online

"The fight is not over," Mattis said

ROME - The US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group meet in Rome Tuesday to discuss the fate of foreign jihadists held in Syria, including two Britons who carried out brutal beheadings.

They are among thousands of jihadists captured by US-backed Syrian fighters as IS fled its so-called "caliphate" following months of intense fighting that saw the liberation of the group's "capital" Raqa last year.

The thorny issue of what to do with the foreigners has sparked intense debate in the West, with France calling for them to be tried in situ by their captors.

US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis told reporters as he headed to Rome on Sunday to meet with 13 of his coalition counterparts that the battle to eradicate IS was ongoing.

"The fight is not over," Mattis said.

Pentagon official Kathy Wheelbarger, accompanying Mattis on the flight, said of the jihadists' fate: "We are working with the coalition on foreign fighter detainees and generally expect those detainees to return to their country of origin for disposition."

But the fate of Alexanda Amon Kotey and El Shafee el-Sheikh -- captured by US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces in January -- remains uncertain.

Britain's Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson told the Sun newspaper last week: "I don't think they should ever set foot in this country again."

Their cell is accused of abducting and decapitating around 20 hostages including American journalist James Foley who was beheaded in 2012.

And the first and only US citizen caught on the battlefield allegedly fighting for IS -- identified in court papers as "John Doe" -- is also in a legal limbo, held in Iraq as Washington grapples with his fate.
 

Iraq needs $88.2 billion for reconstruction

Abbas seeks Russia's backing over Jerusalem

IMF chief encourages Arab countries to rein in spending

Turkey launches probe into new pro-Kurdish party leader

British tourists returning to Tunisia after security improvements

Netanyahu says discussing annexing settlements with US

Erdogan tries to boost Islamic credentials by meeting with Pope Francis over Jerusalem

Barclays fined for fundraising from Qatar during financial crisis

US-led coalition to determine fate of captures foreign jihadists

UN says Syria fighting worse since call for truce

US Syria goals built upon shaky foundations and uncertain alliances

Turkey says US relations at ‘critical point’

28 Islamist militants killed in Sinai clashes

Iran academics demand answers over environmentalist death

Iran's Rouhani to visit India

Tillerson in Egypt at start of Mideast tour

Morocco seizes more than 500 kg of cocaine

In Egypt, female genital mutilation is still rampant

Blue Whale game claims Arab teens’ lives

Israel issues warning over Iran presence in Syria

Rouhani urges ‘year of unity’ after Iran protests

World-class infrastructure makes Dubai’s airport busiest in the world

Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party to elect new leader

After ISIS black flags, Iraq faces ‘White Banners’ threat

Wiretapping allegations cause new embarrassment to Abbas

Egypt kills 16 militants in Sinai operation

Turkish helicopter downed near Syria border, 2 troops killed

UN rights chief slams 'no-holds-barred' Syria violence

'Large-scale' Israeli raids hit Iranian targets in Syria

IMF chief urges Arab states to slash spending

Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit occupied Palestine

Tough Turkey talks expected for US Secretary of State

Palestinians anxious as UNRWA faces 'existential crisis'

UN experts urge Iran to lift academic's death sentence

Rwanda refuses to discuss migrants with Israeli opposition

At least 220 Syrians killed in four-day regime assault

UN warns of rampant sexual violence in Greek refugee camps

One killed in bombing at mosque in Libya's Benghazi

UN says 22 Ethiopian migrants missing off Yemen

85,000 displaced in 10 weeks of raging violence in Yemen

Regime air strikes batter Eastern Ghouta for fifth day

France eyes Emirati wealth funds

Iraq seeks $100 bln to reconstruct transport, agriculture, oil sectors

US ambassador attacks Israeli newspaper

Two British IS 'Beatles' fighters captured in Syria

 