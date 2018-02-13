First Published: 2018-02-13
10 militants killed in Egypt army operation in Sinai
Army arrests 400 suspects, including foreigners, in continuing crackdown in Sinai.
Middle East Online

CAIRO - Egyptian security forces killed 10 militants in an exchange of fire and arrested 400 suspects, including foreigners, in a continuing crackdown in Sinai, the army said in a statement carried by state TV on Tuesday.

Based on army statements, around 38 militants have been killed since the latest offensive to crush insurgents blamed for a string of attacks began.

Egypt launched a major security operation on Friday involving the army and police against "terrorist and criminal elements and organisations" across the country, according to the army spokesman.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is seeking re-election in March, ordered the armed forces in November to defeat militants within three months after an attack on a mosque killed more than 300 people, the deadliest such violence in the Arab world's most populous country.

The insurgency poses the greatest challenge to the government in a country that is both the most populous in the Arab World and a main regional ally of the United States.

Sisi was elected for his first term in 2014 after the army ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi following mass protests against his rule.
 

Russians killed in clash with US-led forces in Syria

Tillerson says enduring IS defeat not yet achieved

Abbas seeks Russia's backing over Jerusalem

War-battered Iraq 'open for investors'

Football as usual for war amputee players in Idlib

Kuwait condemns Manila ban on Filipino workers

Idlib 'IS-free' after surrender of last holdout

Egypt arrests aide to sidelined presidential candidate

WHO says Palestinians die waiting for Israeli travel permits

Turkish, Greek patrol boats collide again amid Cyprus gas row

Turkey jails opposition MP for 'leaking secrets'

Anti-IS coalition grapples with Syria situation

One dead in Turkish-led fire near hospital in Syria's Afrin

Iraq targets output of 7 million oil barrels per day

Oxfam hit with more abuse claims in South Sudan

British holidaymakers back to Tunisia three years after beach attack

Erdogan tells Cyprus not to 'overstep' on gas exploration

Israel holds trial of Palestinian teen behind closed doors

Rights groups say Egypt presidential poll ‘neither free nor fair’

Iran military accuses West of using lizards for nuclear spying

10 militants killed in Egypt army operation in Sinai

Netanyahu says discussing annexing settlements with US

Turkey launches probe into new pro-Kurdish party leader

IMF chief encourages Arab countries to rein in spending

British tourists returning to Tunisia after security improvements

Erdogan tries to boost Islamic credentials by meeting with Pope Francis over Jerusalem

Barclays fined for fundraising from Qatar during financial crisis

US-led coalition to determine fate of captures foreign jihadists

UN says Syria fighting worse since call for truce

US Syria goals built upon shaky foundations and uncertain alliances

Turkey says US relations at ‘critical point’

28 Islamist militants killed in Sinai clashes

Iran academics demand answers over environmentalist death

Iran's Rouhani to visit India

Tillerson in Egypt at start of Mideast tour

Iraq needs $88.2 billion for reconstruction

Morocco seizes more than 500 kg of cocaine

In Egypt, female genital mutilation is still rampant

Blue Whale game claims Arab teens’ lives

Israel issues warning over Iran presence in Syria

Rouhani urges ‘year of unity’ after Iran protests

World-class infrastructure makes Dubai’s airport busiest in the world

Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party to elect new leader

After ISIS black flags, Iraq faces ‘White Banners’ threat

Wiretapping allegations cause new embarrassment to Abbas

 