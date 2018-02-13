First Published: 2018-02-13
Israel holds trial of Palestinian teen behind closed doors
Ahed Tamimi's lawyer says reason that journalists were banned from courtroom is to keep teenager's trial 'out of everybody's eyes'.
Middle East Online

Tamimi has been hailed as a hero by Palestinians.

RAMALLAH - A Palestinian teenager charged after a viral video showed her hitting two Israeli soldiers in a case that has gained global attention went on trial in military court on Tuesday in closed-door proceedings.

The judge in the trial ordered journalists removed from the courtroom, ruling that open proceedings would not be in the interest of 17-year-old Ahed Tamimi, who is being tried as a minor.

Only family members were allowed to remain in the courtroom, with diplomats present to observe also asked to leave.

A large crowd of local and international journalists had shown up to cover the trial of Tamimi, who has become something of an icon for Palestinians and supporters of their cause worldwide.

Trials of minors in military court are typically closed, but Tamimi's lawyer said previous hearings for the teenager were open and she argued for it to remain that way.

"They understand that people outside Ofer military court are interested in Ahed's case, they understand that her rights are being infringed and her trial is something that shouldn't be happening," Tamimi's lawyer Gaby Lasky told journalists after having unsuccessfully objected to the judge's decision to close the trial.

"So the way to keep it out of everybody's eyes is to close doors and not allow people inside the court for her hearing."

Tamimi arrived at the military court near Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank dressed in a prison jacket with her hands and feet shackled, smiling slightly as journalists photographed her.

Her father Bassem Tamimi waved to her from the audience, yelling out "stay strong, you will win."

Tamimi has been hailed as a hero by Palestinians who see her as bravely standing up to Israel's occupation of the West Bank.

Israelis accuse her family of using her as a pawn in staged provocations.

She has been charged with 12 counts including assault and could face a lengthy jail term if convicted.

The charges relate to events in the video and five other incidents. They include stone-throwing, incitement and making threats.

- Criticism of case -

Tamimi's mother, Nariman, and cousin Nour, 20, were also due to go on trial later Tuesday. It was not clear whether those proceedings would take place as planned.

Ahed Tamimi and her mother have been ordered held in custody until the end of the proceedings, while her cousin has been released on bail.

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has criticised Israeli authorities' actions in the case, while the European Union has expressed concern over Israel's detention of minors, including Ahed Tamimi.

Amnesty International has called for her immediate release, saying her "continued detention is a desperate attempt to intimidate Palestinian children who dare to stand up to repression by occupying forces."

Ahed Tamimi's family says the December 15 incident that led to the arrests occurred in the yard of their home in Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah in the West Bank.

The Israeli military said the soldiers were in the area to prevent Palestinians from throwing stones at Israeli motorists.

A video shows the cousins approaching two soldiers and telling them to leave before shoving, kicking and slapping them.

Ahed Tamimi is the more aggressive of the two in the video.

The heavily armed soldiers do not respond to what appears to be an attempt to provoke rather than seriously harm them.

They then move backwards after Nariman Tamimi becomes involved.

The scuffle took place amid clashes and protests against US President Donald Trump's controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Relatives say that a member of the Tamimi family was wounded in the head by a rubber bullet fired during those protests.

Twenty-three Palestinians have been killed since Trump's declaration on December 6, most of them in clashes with Israeli forces. Two Israelis have been killed since then.

Ahed Tamimi, who comes from a family of prominent activists, has been involved in a series of previous incidents, with older pictures of her confronting soldiers widely published.

Palestinians have flooded social media with praise and support.
 

Russians killed in clash with US-led forces in Syria

Tillerson says enduring IS defeat not yet achieved

Abbas seeks Russia's backing over Jerusalem

War-battered Iraq 'open for investors'

Football as usual for war amputee players in Idlib

Kuwait condemns Manila ban on Filipino workers

Idlib 'IS-free' after surrender of last holdout

Egypt arrests aide to sidelined presidential candidate

WHO says Palestinians die waiting for Israeli travel permits

Turkish, Greek patrol boats collide again amid Cyprus gas row

Turkey jails opposition MP for 'leaking secrets'

Anti-IS coalition grapples with Syria situation

One dead in Turkish-led fire near hospital in Syria's Afrin

Iraq targets output of 7 million oil barrels per day

Oxfam hit with more abuse claims in South Sudan

British holidaymakers back to Tunisia three years after beach attack

Erdogan tells Cyprus not to 'overstep' on gas exploration

Israel holds trial of Palestinian teen behind closed doors

Rights groups say Egypt presidential poll ‘neither free nor fair’

Iran military accuses West of using lizards for nuclear spying

10 militants killed in Egypt army operation in Sinai

Netanyahu says discussing annexing settlements with US

Turkey launches probe into new pro-Kurdish party leader

IMF chief encourages Arab countries to rein in spending

British tourists returning to Tunisia after security improvements

Erdogan tries to boost Islamic credentials by meeting with Pope Francis over Jerusalem

Barclays fined for fundraising from Qatar during financial crisis

US-led coalition to determine fate of captures foreign jihadists

UN says Syria fighting worse since call for truce

US Syria goals built upon shaky foundations and uncertain alliances

Turkey says US relations at ‘critical point’

28 Islamist militants killed in Sinai clashes

Iran academics demand answers over environmentalist death

Iran's Rouhani to visit India

Tillerson in Egypt at start of Mideast tour

Iraq needs $88.2 billion for reconstruction

Morocco seizes more than 500 kg of cocaine

In Egypt, female genital mutilation is still rampant

Blue Whale game claims Arab teens’ lives

Israel issues warning over Iran presence in Syria

Rouhani urges ‘year of unity’ after Iran protests

World-class infrastructure makes Dubai’s airport busiest in the world

Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party to elect new leader

After ISIS black flags, Iraq faces ‘White Banners’ threat

Wiretapping allegations cause new embarrassment to Abbas

 